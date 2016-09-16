Maddison Elliott Becomes First S8 Ever Under 30 Seconds in 50 Free

2016 RIO PARALYMPIC GAMES

Wednesday, September 7 – Sunday, September 18, 2016

Swimming: Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 17, 2016

Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 5:30 PM (local time)

IPC World Records

Live stream links: NBC / IPC

Schedule/Results

Australian swimmer Maddison Elliott has become the first S8 female in history to go under 30 seconds in the 50 long course meter freestyle.

Swimming in Friday evening’s finals sessio, Elliott swam a 29.73 to break her own World Record in the event – a record she set two years ago in 2014 at 30.13.

Her countrymate Lakeisha Patterson actually tied the old World Record as well, but it was in a silver-medal effort.

The win gives Elliott a 3rd gold medal of these Olympics, matching with an earlier win in the 100 free and as part of Australia’s 34 points 400 free relay. She’s also got one silver medal from the 100 backstroke.