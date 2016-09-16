2016 RIO PARALYMPIC GAMES
- Wednesday, September 7 – Sunday, September 18, 2016
- Swimming: Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 17, 2016
- Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 5:30 PM (local time)
- IPC World Records
- Live stream links: NBC / IPC
- Schedule/Results
Australian swimmer Maddison Elliott has become the first S8 female in history to go under 30 seconds in the 50 long course meter freestyle.
Swimming in Friday evening’s finals sessio, Elliott swam a 29.73 to break her own World Record in the event – a record she set two years ago in 2014 at 30.13.
Her countrymate Lakeisha Patterson actually tied the old World Record as well, but it was in a silver-medal effort.
The win gives Elliott a 3rd gold medal of these Olympics, matching with an earlier win in the 100 free and as part of Australia’s 34 points 400 free relay. She’s also got one silver medal from the 100 backstroke.
Leave a Reply
37 Comments on "Maddison Elliott Becomes First S8 Ever Under 30 Seconds in 50 Free"
Of course she did.
? ? ?
She got a note from a doc just like Pernille Blum got a note . Hence Winners !
I hope you guys get off on smearing the reputation of a 17 year old aussie girl with cerebral palsy, and other kids trying to do their best in circumstances that have caused them great hardship and pain.
I will just enjoy their amazing performances for now and leave discussion of swimming rules to a later and different forum.
Its blatant cheating same as doping and those in charge allow it to happen in plain view
Well said Torchbearer. Couldnt agree more.
Great comment so you agree that cheating should be rewarded ???
Maybe the fact video evidence proves she is a cheat should be dismissed.
If you truly agreed with your statement you would use your real name
Mary
You really need to read what you said !!!
Then read what the experts have written
Then read all the threads where people have sent proof to the IPC
Then after all that think when saying why would he comment on my post as he did.
You said i was slandering them !!
Truth is not slander
I just watched the the S8’s swim this morning in Rio. The Australians (along with Millward) have good symmetrical strokes, strong kicks and push offs (full extention). If swimmers are classified based on their ability (or inability) to perform the strokes, then these swimmers should be S9, maybe even S10.
It doesn’t matter what their disability, just watch them swim!
I can’t believe it , why are they letting this happen , no way an s8 no-layer amputees will never be able to beat that , they have no functional kick or a dive ! How is this fair race, no future for real disabilities, like somone said all para swimming for the able bodied swimmers
Are pushing real swimmers with a disability out and will soon not be seen in the swimming world !
Just wish the British swimming would stop deleting my posts about classification , burying their heads and pretend IM is not happening , when in fact I have seen cheating in front of top classifiers and GB coaches and they turn a blind eye !