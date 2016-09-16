Maddison Elliott Becomes First S8 Ever Under 30 Seconds in 50 Free

  37 Braden Keith | September 16th, 2016 | News, Paralympic & IPC Swimming

2016 RIO PARALYMPIC GAMES

  • Wednesday, September 7 – Sunday, September 18, 2016
  • Swimming: Thursday, September 8 – Saturday, September 17, 2016
  • Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 5:30 PM (local time)
  • IPC World Records
  • Live stream links: NBC / IPC
  • Schedule/Results

Australian swimmer Maddison Elliott has become the first S8 female in history to go under  30 seconds in the 50 long course meter freestyle.

Swimming in Friday evening’s finals sessio, Elliott swam a 29.73 to break her own World Record in the event – a record she set two years ago in 2014 at 30.13.

Her countrymate Lakeisha Patterson actually tied the old World Record as well, but it was in a silver-medal effort.

The win gives Elliott a 3rd gold medal of these Olympics, matching with an earlier win in the 100 free and as part of Australia’s 34 points 400 free relay.  She’s also got one silver medal from the 100 backstroke.

 

Leave a Reply

37 Comments on "Maddison Elliott Becomes First S8 Ever Under 30 Seconds in 50 Free"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Fred

Of course she did.

Vote Up14-3Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
BarryA

? ? ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
G.I.N.A

She got a note from a doc just like Pernille Blum got a note . Hence Winners !

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Torchbearer

I hope you guys get off on smearing the reputation of a 17 year old aussie girl with cerebral palsy, and other kids trying to do their best in circumstances that have caused them great hardship and pain.
I will just enjoy their amazing performances for now and leave discussion of swimming rules to a later and different forum.

Vote Up6-14Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Taa

Its blatant cheating same as doping and those in charge allow it to happen in plain view

Vote Up15-5Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mary

Well said Torchbearer. Couldnt agree more.

Vote Up5-14Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mark

Great comment so you agree that cheating should be rewarded ???
Maybe the fact video evidence proves she is a cheat should be dismissed.
If you truly agreed with your statement you would use your real name

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mary
No Mark I don’t believe cheating should be allowed. But you are viciously slandering these swimmers without full knowledge of their disabilities. Ok, yes there may be a few who are exaggerating their disability but really, the only way this is going to be fixed is with a change of classification system. They desperately need neurological expertise on the classification board to ascertain the disabilities being declared. I do agree that neuros and amputees need to be separated but until this is done then we all have to accept the current situation. Everyone knows that Jessica Long is a below knee amputee right? Yes. The pictures show this. After going through all the information on the IPC Swimming page, you… Read more »
Vote Up8-10Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Parafan+1
You aren’t seeing the real issue here Mary. It isn’t one or two athletes finding a way around the classification system, it’s NGB supported IM that in turn is being ignored by the IPC. The competition results therefor are being deliberately skewed. There is substantive evidence of IM. Videos have been posted demonstrating that. Maybe back when you were competing or classifying it was just the odd athlete here or there but what we are witnessing today is widespread fraudulent behaviours among athletes and NGBs. Personally, I don’t think the IPC know how to address it, and it probably never will be addressed. The S8 class, unfortunately for them, is steeped with controversy. That is why it is spoken about… Read more »
Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mark
I would provide the proof that i have seen based on the fact the swimmers involved have been shown to walk with out any limp of strange hand holding display. Yet this appears when walking pool side or the video of them on a beach doing excercises she claims she can’t do on another video. oh and maybe the nice video of her saying she did cheat which the ipc have bedn shown. And if you had sat through two ipc classification as i have you would also see that a bi lateral amputee also fits S7 class. But nice to see you think 4 working limbs with good dive and push off during turns is more disablied than an… Read more »
Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mary
I did not say any of that at all thankyou Mark. What I said was I agreed that neuros and amputees should not be classed together. I also stated that I thought Jessica Long was rightly an S8. I quoted what was written within IPC classification information so please don’t accuse me of saying the things you have stated in your above post. So your bad experience with classification is a reason for you to attack others? Because that is how it is looking from here. Ive known of plenty who have had bad experiences with classification but have not started a personal attack on others. Im interested to know who you are referring to in relation to the videos… Read more »
Vote Up4-8Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mark

Mary
You really need to read what you said !!!
Then read what the experts have written
Then read all the threads where people have sent proof to the IPC
Then after all that think when saying why would he comment on my post as he did.
You said i was slandering them !!
Truth is not slander

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Parafan+1
Exactly right Mark. I notice Mary has gone silent. Let’s see which one of these ‘disabled swimmers’ and their NGBs are game enough. Remember, the IPC are on record stating that they cannot prove IM beyond reasonable doubt. Even although their own rules & regulations state that lesser proof is needed by the BAC to prove IM. So yes Mark, bring it on!! I think a class action by the athletes affected around the world by this organized cheating is the way to go. I’m not a lawyer so would welcome others opinions. Witnessing this form of cheating is akin to witnessing an able bod administering performance enhancing drugs. They can report that anonymously including evidence. One cannot report cheating… Read more »
Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Mark
have a granddaughter who is just getting into para-swimming. I am also a board certified neurologist. Patterson’s constellation of profound diseases is impressive. However, micrographia,???? This is not a disease, it is a symptom of advanced Parkinson’s. She clearly does not have advanced Parkinsons. Further, Parkinsons is a disease in which medication need to be carefully managed and titrated. We delay medication as long as possible as the efficacy of these medications decreases with time and with length of exposure. She exhibit zero signs of Parkinsons. This would be because she is well medicated or she does not have Parkinsons. Parkinsons is associated with very specific gene mutations. Cerebral palsy is associated with anoxia in the prenatal period or during… Read more »
Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
Steve Long

I just watched the the S8’s swim this morning in Rio. The Australians (along with Millward) have good symmetrical strokes, strong kicks and push offs (full extention). If swimmers are classified based on their ability (or inability) to perform the strokes, then these swimmers should be S9, maybe even S10.

It doesn’t matter what their disability, just watch them swim!

Vote Up12-3Vote Down Reply
8 months 14 days ago
Lumpy

I can’t believe it , why are they letting this happen , no way an s8 no-layer amputees will never be able to beat that , they have no functional kick or a dive ! How is this fair race, no future for real disabilities, like somone said all para swimming for the able bodied swimmers
Are pushing real swimmers with a disability out and will soon not be seen in the swimming world !
Just wish the British swimming would stop deleting my posts about classification , burying their heads and pretend IM is not happening , when in fact I have seen cheating in front of top classifiers and GB coaches and they turn a blind eye !

Vote Up12-3Vote Down Reply
8 months 15 days ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »