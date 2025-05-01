Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lucas Henveaux Crushes 1:57.60 Belgian Record In 200 IM

2025 OPEN BELGIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Open Belgian Swimming Championships took place last weekend with Cal’s Lucas Henveaux wreaking havoc on the men’s national record board.

We reported how the 24-year-old who, was named the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) Male Swimmer of the Year, registered a new Belgian standard of 54.26 in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Racing as lead-off on his squad’s medley relay, he obliterated his previous personal best of 56.30 from last year. You can read more about that performance here.

However, another one of his performances flew under the radar, as Henveaux rocked a big-time new personal best and Belgian national record in the 200m IM.

Henveaux contested the event as a time trial and ripped a time of 1:57.60.

That scorched his previous PB on record of 2:04.53 according to swimrankings.com, making him the first-ever Belgian to delve under the 2:00 barrier in the event.

The previous fastest-ever Belgian man was represented by Emmanuel Vanluchene who put a time of 2:00.24 on the books from 2016.

Note: Henveaux’s splits are not available at the time of publishing.

With his 1:57.60 scorcher, Henveaux easily cleared the World Championships qualifying time of 1:59.05 and he now ranks just outside the list of top 5 performers in the world this season.

Dave
2 minutes ago

For those interested, the splits:
– 24.94
– 55.51
– 1.29.63
– 1.57.60

Footage is available from 2:50:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/ni6t7FwNdUU?feature=shared

