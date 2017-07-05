Louise Hansson Doubles Up On Final Day Of Swedish Summer Nats

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017

Boras, Sweden

Results

After the first four days of Sweden’s Summer National Championships featured an onslaught of victories from Olympic gold medalist Sarah Sjostrom, the fifth and final day of racing saw Louise Hansson take over.

Hansson, a 2016 Olympian in the 100 fly and 200 IM, picked up wins in the 100 free and 200 IM to close out the meet. After Sjostrom was a no-show in the 100 free prelims, Hansson was the clear favorite, winning the final easily in a time of 55.58. Silver went to Ida Lindborg in 56.46, and her sister Nathalie Lindborg took bronze in 56.78. These two wins came after finishing runner-up to Sjostrom in four consecutive events over the first four days. She finished behind her in the 50 free, 200 free, 50 fly and 100 fly.

The 200 IM was an even more decisive win for Hansson, touching in 2:15.33 to finish well ahead of Vilma Ekstrom (2:18.63). That swim was actually faster than Hansson went in Rio when she placed 29th (2:15.66). She has been as fast as 2:12.72, done at the Danish Open in 2015.

There was one more meet record broken on day 5, as Erik Persson shattered his own mark in the 100 breast. Persson touched in 1:00.82, lowering his 2015 record of 1:02.24 by nearly a second and a half. Over two seconds back for silver was Johannes Skagius (1:03.03).

Persson has really impressed this year, particularly in the 200, where his best time of 2:07.85 has him ranked 5th in the world. At the 2016 Rio Games Persson finished 11th in 2:10.12, out of the final. He broke the meet record in that event as well on day 1, clocking 2:10.02.

OTHER EVENTS