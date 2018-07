L’Olimpionico Ryan Lochte Sospeso Per 14 Mesi Dall’Agenzia Antidoping

American Olympian Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month ban for having received intravenous infusions in a volume greater than 100mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

Reigning World Champs silver medalist Townley Haas is going to need a couple other swimmers in the 1:44 or 1:45 range if the USA hopes to wrest the 4×200 title from Great Britain in 2019.