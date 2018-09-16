Lindenwood Men and Women Come Out On Top At LCM St. Louis Showcase

2018 St. Louis Showcase

September 8, 2018

Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

LCM

Meet Results

Division 2 schools Lindenwood, McKendree and the University of Missouri-St. Louis opened their seasons last Saturday, September 8th at the inaugural St. Louis Showcase. While not an official NCAA meet since it was contested in long course metres, it was one of the first collegiate meets of the year.

Swimmers were categorized as either a sprinter or a distance swimmer, with the sprinters swimming all of the 50s and the 100 free, and the distancers contesting the 400 free, 200 IM and 100 free. Additionally there was a mixed 400 free relay, a mixed 400 medley relay, and a 500 free relay where the swimmers raced 50, 100, 150 and 200 metres.

Lindenwood won the meet for both the men and women, putting up 645 points on the women’s side to top McKendree (556) by 89, and the men (813.5) more than doubling up McKendree (384.5).

Lindenwood won five of the eight events on the women’s side, including two from Simone de Rijcke in the 100 free (1:01.52) and the 400 free (4:47.54). They also had wins from Jana Hellenschmidt in the 200 IM (2:32.77), Shelby Quinn in the 50 breast (37.54), and the 500 free relay where de Rijcke led off.

The Bearcats had wins from Meredith Geyer in the 50 fly (30.45), Milica Sostarec in the 50 free (28.49), and Sydney Rey in the 50 back (32.10).

For the men, the Lions got a pair of wins from Justin Winnett in the 50 free (24.86) and 50 breast (29.82), and had additional victories from Cristian Vasquez in the 200 IM (2:14.52), Jan Hanzal in the 400 free (4:21.03), Gerald Brown in the 50 back (28.83) and Zach Linder in the 100 free (54.28). Hanzal, Vasquez and Linder also swam on the winning 500 free relay.

McKendree’s lone win on the men’s side came from Matija Pucarevic in the 50 fly in 26.40. The Bearcats did, however, win both the mixed 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Final Team Scores

Women

Lindenwood University, 645 McKendree University, 556 University of Missouri-St.Louis, 152

Men