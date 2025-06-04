Leave Rivals in the Shade—Neon Pace Clock Dominates Sunlit Practices

Courtesy of Neon Innovation, a SwimSwam partner.

Whether you’re running an outdoor summer practice under blazing sunshine or a high-intensity winter workout inside, one clock now does it all—brighter, lighter, and smarter than anything else on deck.

Built for Sunlight & Beyond

Vivid 10-inch LEDs punch through direct sunlight, so athletes can read sendoffs from across the pool—no more guessing at faded digits.

Indoor? Dial the brightness down and still enjoy razor-sharp clarity without glare.

In side-by-side photos with a leading competitor, Neon Pace Clock (on the right) outshines the other unit at a fraction of the price.

The Slim, Go-Anywhere Workhorse

Neon Pace Clock Leading Competitor* Weight 5 lb 19 lb Thickness 1.3 in 4.8 in Setup Carryon handle, toolless attachments Bulky frame, tools required

With Neon Pace Clock, you’ll spend less time wrestling bulky equipment and more time focusing on your swimmers. When pool-deck real estate is tight, their ultra-slim profile lets you slide them into that last inch beside the bleachers or stash them in a jam-packed cabinet—no tools, no sweat.

Programmability That Frees Coaches to Coach

MultiClock / MultiInterval Control – Run sprint, middistance, and IM groups on different sendoffs simultaneously with multiple clocks, all from the free Neon Swim app.

– Run sprint, middistance, and IM groups on different sendoffs simultaneously with multiple clocks, all from the free app. OneTap Uploads – Select a workout, tap Program , and every connected clock is ready before the first whistle.

– Select a workout, tap , and every connected clock is ready before the first whistle. Rep Counts & SendOff Sounds – Visual rep numbers plus customizable beeps keep even crowded lanes perfectly in sync.

– Visual rep numbers plus customizable beeps keep even crowded lanes perfectly in sync. RealTime Monitoring – The Neon Swim app shows exactly where each clock is in the set, so you can jump lanes and give feedback instead of babysitting intervals.

Value That’s Hard to Ignore

Neon packs more features than clocks twice its price—and we back it with a 30-day, no-questions-asked satisfaction guarantee plus a 12-month warranty. If it doesn’t make your practices more productive, send it back.

Coaches Are Already Convinced

“Neon Pace Clock is an absolute gamechanger… If you’re serious about swimming, you need this in your toolbox!”

– Jeff Bowlus, Bluffton University

“We’re looking for that edge. And one of the things we’ve found is that with using the programmable pace clocks, we’re able to focus on the kids.”

– Aaron Dean, Occoquan Swimming

See more of the success coaches are having with Neon Pace Clock here.

Your All-Season Upgrade Starts Now

Summer league, high school, masters, or club—give every swimmer crystal-clear timing, smarter intervals, and a coach who’s free to coach.

Learn more about Neon Pace Clock: https://www.neoninnovation.com/paceclock

Buy Neon Pace Clock: https://www.neoninnovation.com/store/p/neon-pace-clock

Download (free) Neon Swim app: https://www.neoninnovation.com/store/p/neon-swim

Trade up to the brightest, smartest clock on deck and run your best practice—every season, every day.

*Leading competitor metrics based on Colorado Time Systems Pace Clock Standard.