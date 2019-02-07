Kusch’s 19.83 Fly Split Propels Queens on Day 1 of BMC Championships

Bluegrass Mountain Conference/ Conference Carolinas Championships – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2019

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center – Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: BMC – Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x)/CC – Barton women (results)

Live results

Live video (finals only): Available here

Championship Central

CC teams: Barton (M&W). Converse College (W), Chowan (M&W), King (M&W), Emmanuel (M&W), Lees-McRae (M&W)

BMC teams: Carson Newman (M&W), Lenoir-Rhyne College (M&W), Queens University (M&W), Salem University (M&W), Savannah College of A&D (M&W), Wingate University (M&W). Catawba College (M&W), Mars Hill (M&W)

Day One

Queens University of Charlotte and Barton College kicked off Day 1 of their respective conference meets with big wins on Wednesday night at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the men’s meet, Queens came within .01 of the BMC meet record they set last year (1:26.19). Dima Sydorchenko led off in 22.84. He was followed by Jan Delkeskamp (24.14), Marius Kusch (19.83), and Brody Heck (19.39). Kusch was .43 faster than he’d been (20.26) on the 200 medley relay that won NCAAs with a new D2 record last March. Carson-Newman (Seth Hughes, Andrei Roman, Ivo Kunzle, and Chad Andoljsek) edged Wingate (Markus Furst, Giacomo Viazzo, Niklas Martin, and Lukas Kraft) for 2nd place, 1:28.39 to 1:28.50.

The Queens men did take down the BMC record in the 4×200 free relay, however. Alen Mosic (1:35.51), Kusch (1:34.43), Alex Kunert (1:34.80), and Skyler Cook-Weeks (1:38.94) combined for 6:23.68 to beat second-place Wingate by over 9 seconds. Kunert destroyed the BMC record in the 1000 free, the only individual event on the program. His 8:58.46 won the event by over 15 seconds and took a 6.4-second chunk out of the meet record. He is now 1.4 seconds off the NCAA D2 record in the event, and 8:57.06 set by Drury’s Mitch Snyder in 2009.

On the women’s side, the Royals got started with a medley relay win in 1:38.76 from Rachel Massaro (25.13), Shelly Prayson (26.83), Georgia DaCruz (23.97), and Kyrie Dobson (22.83), coming within .27 of the BMC and D2 records they set at this meet last year (1:38.49). Wingate’s Anna Miram (26.00), Anne-Sofie Nissen (29.02), Maike Hoener (24.70), and Sara Aringsmann (23.22) were runners-up in 1:42.94. Carson-Newman (Ksenia Naydenova, Gabby Aguiar, Elly Culp, and Lisa Postma) took 3rd over SCAD (Allie Rassenfoss, Sara Lacusky, Kaylen Hou, and Anna Kate McGinty), 1:44.95 to 1:46.14. The SCAD quartet came within 1 second of their runner-up time from 2018 NAIA Nationals.

Queens also won the 800 free relay. Francesca Bains (1:50.75), Josephina Lorda (1:48.08), Anna De Boers (1:52.26), and Lexie Baker (1:49.56) combined for a comfortable 7:20.65 over Wingate (7:24.27) and Carson-Newman (7:36.75).

Sarah Reamy of Queens won the 1000 with a new BMC record of 9:57.45. Bains, the old record-holder, came in second with 9:59.12, also under the previous mark.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 6

Bluegrass Mountain Conference Conference Carolinas 1. Queens University of Charlotte 131 1. Barton College 131 2. Wingate University 122 2. Chowan University 103 3. Catawba College 81 3. Emmanuel College 98 4. Carson-Newman University 71 4. Converse College 74 5. Lenoir Rhyne University 65 5. King University 71 6. SCAD 63 6. Lees-McRae College 26 7. Mars Hill University 50 8. Salem University 22

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 6