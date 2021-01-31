Kraus Hits 1:44.9 200 Free, Wheeler Splits 26.6 BR in Louisville Win Over Cincy

CINCINNATI V. LOUISVILLE

January 30, 2021

Louisville, KY

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile – ‘Louisville vs Cincinnati’

Score Louisville 165, Cincinnati 91

Notable absences Cincinnati: Lina Kutsko Louisville: Mariia Astashkina (has not raced this season), Arina Openysheva (has not raced this season)



Junior Alena Kraus had two big swims for the Louisville women, who triumphed over Cincinnati at home on senior night.

Kraus first got to business in the 200 free, where she won by over three seconds, registering a 1:44.97. That’s a major swim for Kraus– she came into this weekend with a lifetime best of 1:46.06 from fall 2018, her freshman season with Louisville. She now ranks #7 in the NCAA this season with that swim. In the 100 fly, Kraus returned to take the 100 fly (52.80), her third-fastest outing ever in the event.

In the 200 medley relay, Louisville won in 1:38.19, led by a stellar 26.68 split from junior Kaylee Wheeler, who swam only the 200 breast individually (2:14.17). Senior Morgan Friesen led the individual breaststroke events, going 1:00.17 in the 100 and 2:10.13 in the 200. In the 100 breast, freshman Addie Farrington broke through for a 1:00.64 lifetime best. Farrington entered college with a 1:01.00 lifetime best from way back in 2017; she went 1:00.94 a week ago against Kentucky, and now she’s down to 1:00.64.

Christiana Regenauer swept the sprint free events, going 22.37 in the 50 free and 48.91 in the 100 free.

Junior Maria Sumida threw down a 4:11.76 to lead the 400 IM for Louisville, while freshman Tristen Ulett took the 200 fly (1:57.36). Among other winners for Louisville were senior Ashlyn Schoof in the 100 back (53.62), freshman Tatiana Salcutan in the 200 back (1:56.49) and sophomore Maddie Luther in the 1000 free (9:56.16).

Cincinnati was able to get to the wall first in the 500 free, as Syd St. Rose-Finear posted a 4:57.17 for the victory.

In the 200 free relay, Louisville closed things out on top, going 1:29.68 with a 22.00 second leg from Regenauer and a 22.37 anchor from Kraus. On the B relay, Ulett split a 22.16.