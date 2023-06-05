Komoroczy Cracks Hungarian Age Record In Women’s 50 Back

2023 SOPRON OPEN

June 2nd – June 4th

Sopron Lőver uszoda

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

Results

Competing at the 2023 Sopron Open over the weekend, Lora Komoroczy lowered her own Hungarian Age Record for 17-year-olds in the women’s 50m backstroke.

Komoroczy entered the meet with a lifetime best of 28.31, a time she registered en route to earning the silver medal at the 2022 European Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

The teen scored the top seed at this Sopron Open with a morning swim of 28.23, already slicing .08 off of her Age Record.

Come the final, Komoroczy managed to dip even lower, bringing her final result to a mark of 28.19 as the new record. Komoroczy is inching her way toward the overall Hungarian national record of 27.99 Olympian Katinka Hossszu put on the books in 2015.

Komoroczy’s outing also cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 28.22 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

After the national championships in April, the Hungarian Swimming Federation released its initial roster for Fukuoka, with no woman having qualified for either the 50m back or the 100m back at the time. Eszter Szabó-Feltóthy and Katalin Burián did earn selection in the 200m back, however.