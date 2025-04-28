Kiefer Brings Innovation to the Deck: Meet Vending Expands at Pro Swim Series & Nationals

Courtesy: Kiefer Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner.

As the swim season heats up, Kiefer Aquatics is making waves beyond the water. Known for equipping generations of athletes with high-performance gear, Kiefer is proud to announce its expanded presence at this year’s Pro Swim Series next week and throughout the summer championship circuit, including Nationals.

Kiefer’s on-deck vending program will take center stage, offering swimmers, coaches, and spectators direct access to elite gear, last-minute essentials, event apparel, and exclusive merchandise—all from the pool deck. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to supporting athletes wherever they compete.

“Our goal is to meet swimmers where they are—literally,” said Kiefer’s VP of Sales Amy Johnson. “By bringing our gear to the deck, we’re removing friction, reducing stress, and giving every swimmer the confidence that they have what they need, when they need it.”

The Pro Swim Series activation will feature a curated selection of tech suits, training gear, accessories, and exclusive TYR Pro event apparel. Staff will be on hand to assist with fittings, product education, and recommendations tailored to race-day performance.

Kiefer will also bring its elevated meet vending experience to the 2025 USA Swimming National Championships this summer. This event marks the next evolution of Kiefer’s meet support strategy—designed to serve not only athletes but also the coaches, parents, and officials who power every meet behind the scenes.

What to Expect at the Kiefer Meet Vending Booths:

Top Tech Suits & Training Gear from brands like TYR, Speedo, Arena and Jolyn.

Quick Solutions for forgotten gear and race-day emergencies

With decades of heritage in competitive swimming and a forward-thinking approach to customer experience, Kiefer continues to redefine what it means to be the trusted name on deck.

For more information on Kiefer’s meet vending program or to explore our gear, visit www.kiefer.com or follow us @kieferaquatics on social.

About Kiefer

Founded by Olympic gold medalist Adolph Kiefer, Kiefer Aquatics has been a leader in competitive swimming since 1947. From elite gear and team outfitting to facility solutions and swim education, Kiefer is proud to support swimmers at every level—from the first lesson to the Olympic podium.