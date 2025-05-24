Kentucky Hires Karissa Kruszewski as New Associate Swimming and Diving Coach

Karissa Kruszewski joined the University of Kentucky as an associate coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

Kruszewski’s hiring was announced earlier this week, and her position marks an expansion of the coaching staff.

“I am excited to be a part of the University of Kentucky swimming and diving programs!” Kruszewski said. “I have great respect for the work being done here under Bret [Lundgaard] and want to thank him and all those involved for this opportunity. I’m eager to contribute to both teams’ pursuit of greatness and excellence on the SEC, NCAA and international scene.”

Kruszewski comes to Kentucky from the UCLA Bruins, where she served as a women’s assistant coach beginning in 2019 before becoming associate head coach in the fall of 2022. She held a brief stint as acting head coach from Feb. 2024 to Aug. 2024 while the Bruins’ coaching staff underwent changes.

During her time at UCLA, the Bruins finished in the top four at the Pac-12 Championships for five straight seasons and placed 7th at the Big Ten Conference Championships this past season. The team also saw its highest finish at the NCAA Division I Championships since 2017, placing 22nd at the 2022 competition.

Prior to joining UCLA, Kruszewski spent three seasons at UNLV from 2016 to 2019, working with middle distance and distance swimmers and serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Kruszewski kicked off her coaching career as the head coach for both the girl’s swimming program at Oregon High School and the men’s swimming program at Stoughton High School in Wisconsin. She held those roles from 2013-2015, before transitioning to college coaching at Cal State East Bay, where she was the assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and academic supervisor from 2015-2016.

After spending one year at UC Irvine, Kruszewski transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where she was a three-year letter winner and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2013. She went on to earn an M.S. in organizational change leadership from the school in 2020.

Kentucky head coach Bret Lundgaard expressed his excitement to have Kruszewski joining the Wildcats’ program.

“I’m grateful to have her expertise, passion and leadership on our staff,” Lundgaard said. “I’m confident our student-athletes will benefit from their partnership with her and appreciate her care for them as people, students and athletes.”

The newest addition to Kentucky’s staff, the Wildcats now boast a coaching staff of seven. Kruszewski joins Lundgaard (head swimming and diving coach), Ted Hautau (head diving coach), Caitlin Hamilton (associate coach), Jordan Lieberman (associate coach), Ivan Sanchez (assistant coach) and Claire Kieffer-Wright (director of operations).