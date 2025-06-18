Katie Ledecky Urges Grads To Go The Distance, Recalls London 800 Free At Stanford Commencement

The central theme of Ledecky’s speech was about going the distance in whichever path the graduates choose.

“You don’t have to win the race,” she said, sharing that she’s swum an estimated 26,000 miles to get where she is today. “You just need to win your race. And winning your race means falling in love with the process. Fall in love with the process, not the podium.”

During her speech, Ledecky also shared the story of winning her first Olympic gold at just 15, in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Games:

“Nobody knows who I am. The Olympics are in London, and the defending Olympic champion and favorite in my race is British. Her name is Becky Adlington, a really gracious champion. I know the crowd will be chanting ‘Becky! Becky!’ and I have programmed myself to think they are shouting ‘Ledecky! Ledecky!’”

“Prince William and Princess Kate are there. And it is so loud. It gets quiet for swimmers. ‘Take your mark.’ Then the beep goes off. I dive in – and I’m instantly in the lead.”

“My coach at the time, Yuri Suguiyama, and another coach, the late great Jon Urbanchek, had advised me to be cautious – not to go out too fast, given the excitement I would feel swimming in the lane next to the reigning Olympic champion. Well … I didn’t quite listen to that advice. I took the lead from the start and I kept expanding on it. About midway through the race, I remember thinking, ‘Where is everybody?’ There’s a brief second where I wonder if I’m doing something wrong. Like I’ve gone out too fast. Then I tell myself just keep going. And I did. I won by over four seconds.”

“After my win, Coach Urbanchek comes up to me with this befuddled look on his face and says, ‘You didn’t follow the plan.’ Then he gives me a big hug and says, ‘But that’s OK.’”

“Later that night in the Olympic Village, I watched the replay of the race. For most of the race, the NBC announcers seemed like they were trying to will me into slowing down.”

“Thirty-five seconds into the race, I’m leading, and they say: ‘She needs to take her foot off the pedal here.’ Twenty seconds later, still in the lead: ‘She swam too fast. She needs to settle back and get into a rhythm.’ Another two minutes later, they question my strategy: ‘She is so far out there now – unless she has a lot of confidence in her stroke and her pace, it may be a little quick. Because these wily veterans know exactly what they’re doing.’”

“Finally, three-quarters of the way through the race, the tone of the announcers changes. Now they’re celebrating as I extend my lead and eventually win. No second-guessing, no telling me to take my foot off the pedal.”

“Okay, the point is not to criticize the announcers – they were just doing their jobs. But can you imagine what it would’ve been like for me if I were hearing that commentary the whole time I was swimming? I’d be thinking, hmm, maybe they’re right. I should probably slow down.”

“The point is: You will probably have people tell you to pace yourself, try not to rush, you’re still young. And that might be the right advice.”

She closed her address with this statement: “Take your mark, and go out there and make your mark.”