Kara Lynn Joyce Releases 1st E-Book: Developing A Championship Mindset

Three-time Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce has released her first e- book, The LEAD Series: Developing a Championship Mindset. This is the first e-book in the collection inspired by the LEAD Sports Summit. In Developing a Championship Mindset, Kara draws on her experiences as a Team USA athlete to help young swimmers achieve their goals at their championship meets.

The e-book takes a comprehensive approach to championship meet preparation, discussing everything that goes into helping swimmers perform at their best at the end of the season. From nutrition and hydration to confidence and visualization, Kara walks swimmers through her tips and tricks for swimming fast at their big meets.

“I’m thrilled to be publishing my first e-book in The LEAD Series,” said Kara. “I have poured over 21 years of experience from my swimming career into this e-book to help swimmers prepare for their championship meets and be their very best at the end of the season. I wanted The LEAD Series to embody what we do with the LEAD Sports Summit—inspire young athletes to reach for success and accomplish their goals.”

Developing a Championship Mindset will be available as a FREE download until August 11, 2017—click here to get your copy now!

About LEAD Sports Summit:

The LEAD Sports Summit is the first ever leadership and empowerment summit for teenage female swimmers. LEAD was founded in 2017 by 3-time Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce. Since retiring from competitive swimming in 2012, Kara has pursued a career in coaching, speaking, and mentorship. A common theme and passion through Kara’s athletic career and professional journey has been the mentorship and empowerment of young women. The mission of LEAD is to change the lives of young female athletes by teaching, empowering, and cultivating an environment for leadership.

Presss Release courtesy of LEAD Sports Summit.