Kansas Captures Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Kansas secured all three women’s Big 12 swimming and diving awards this week. Kate Steward collected swimmer of the week while Lauren Gryboski took home diver of the week and Ellie Howe was awarded newcomer of the week. No Big 12 men’s swimming and diving student-athletes competed this week.

Steward capped off an impressive weekend at the Kansas Double Dual against South Dakota and Missouri State this weekend, winning three individual events and one relay. The senior claimed victories in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.82), 200 yard IM (2:05.06) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.66) while propelling the 200-yard medley relay to finish first with her time of 1:43.58. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma native helped the Jayhawks to a convincing double-dual title over South Dakota (269-82) and Missouri State (228.5-118.5). This is Steward’s second Big 12 Swimmer of the Week award this season and her third overall.

Gryboski made her season debut, claiming the top spot in the women’s 3-meter dive with her score of 237.55, while also placing third in the 1-meter dive with a score of 225.85. This is her first Big 12 weekly award.

Howe made her home debut, winning both the 100-yard backstroke (57.46) and 200-yard backstroke (2:03.29) in impressive fashion. The freshman contributed to both the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relays, with the Jayhawks finishing third in both. This is the freshman’s first Big 12 award.

October 6 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Diver: David Ekdahl, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Newcomer: David Ekdahl, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, KU, Sr.

Women’s Diver: N/A

Women’s Newcomer: Olivia Rhodes, TCU, Fr.

October 13 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Carson Foster, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Emma Sticklen, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Ellie Andrews, Texas, Fr.

October 20 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, GS.

Men’s Newcomer: Geremia Freri, TCU, Fr. & Luke Hobson, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, Jr.

Women’s Diver: Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Erica Sullivan, Texas, Fr.

October 27 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: N/A

Men’s Diver: N/A

Men’s Newcomer: N/A

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, Kansas, Sr.

Women’s Diver: Lauren Gryboski, Kansas, So.

Women’s Newcomer: Ellie Howe, Kansas, Fr.