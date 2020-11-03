Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Just For Fun: The Official 2020 SwimSwam Ballot

It’s election day in the United States, which means that tensions are high and stress is off the charts. Let’s all take a break and channel our political decision-making into a fun, swimming-inspired ballot instead.

Where do you fall on the swimming spectrum in terms of the really important issues such as latex versus silicone caps? Or gear versus no gear when training? Let’s get to the topics that really matter here, people.

Let your voice be heard on the official 2020 SwimSwam ballot and see where you land on the totally unscientific aquatic line of thinking.

Don’t forget to tell us your results in the comments, as well as whether or not you agree with them.

swimfan210_
30 minutes ago

Swimswammer 2.0

