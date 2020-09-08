Join the Fun, Join the Competition, For Free—With Meet Maestro

USA Swimming just announced the Speedo Swim Again Virtual Series, encouraging teams to participate in four non-sanctioned or sanctioned virtual meets between Sept 7 and October 11, 2020 – each week featuring a new set of events. With prizes for the top clubs around the country, there’s a lot of motivation to get racing again. And you’ll find Meet Maestro is the quickest, easiest, and free-est way to run your #SpeedoSwimAgainSeries virtual swim meets and be part of the action!

USA Swimming estimates that around 25% of swim clubs don’t currently have swim meet software. Is that your team? If so, how can you be part of the Speedo Swim Again Series? The answer is “Meet Maestro!” Run free and fun virtual swim meets from your home pool with ease—using Meet Maestro.

Built with the latest technologies, Meet Maestro is elegant and intuitive—all but eliminating the need for training; and it runs on any computer, making it easy for anyone to sit down and get started entering data. Meet Maestro is perfect for non-sanctioned virtual meets, run with minimal volunteers. The software integrates with CTS Dolphin Wireless stopwatches (and Colorado Time Systems is currently offering a rental program!), which eliminates the need to hand-enter times data—or simply run your meet with stopwatches or any handheld timing device and spend nothing out of pocket.

We’ve jump started your Speedo Swim Again Series meet setup!

Meet Maestro has the unique capability to create and save “meet templates.” These meet templates store data like the swim event list; entry, seeding, and scoring rules; and more. Your Meet Maestro account comes with meet templates for each of the Speedo Swim Again Series meets already set up! Too easy.

Get started with Meet Maestro today!

Start a Free Meet Maestro Account

More Fun, More Excitement: Match Up Against Your Competition – Live!

With Meet Maestro, you can run your Speedo Swim Again virtual meets as live match-ups against any other friendly rivals who are also using Meet Maestro at their home pools. When you link teams’ meets together in Meet Maestro, the places and scores are updated as soon as each swim event is completed and results are entered by all teams. This gets most exciting when teams swim on the same day, at the same time, so anyone following on the Swim Topia mobile app feels like they’re at a ‘real’ swim meet! And with Meet Maestro, it doesn’t even matter if you’re each swimming in pools of different lengths. The software converts times to the ‘home’ pool’s course immediately for scoring purposes, while also recording the actual times for submission to USA Swimming.

So, give Meet Maestro a try, and suggest your friends do the same, so you can get back that ‘real’ swim meet feel!

Meet Maestro is completely free in 2020. Starting January 2021, the base price for Meet Maestro will be $150 per team, per year.

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner

About SwimTopia & Meet Maestro: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps summer and high school swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, meet management, and more. Meet Maestro is SwimTopia’s online meet management platform that runs on any computer. Meet Maestro’s modern interface is intuitive and easy to learn, offering you the flexibility to run your meets how you want to. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc.