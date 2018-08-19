Japanese Duo Doubles Under Asian Games Record in W. 100 Breast

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The Japanese duo of Satomi Suzuki and Reona Aoki both were under the old Asian Games Record in the women’s 100 breaststroke, but Suzuki came away with the title by a margin of .05 seconds.

Suzuki swam a 1:06.40, Aoki swam 1:06.45, and the record was a 1:06.67 set by China’s Shi Jinglin in 2014.

Comparative Splits:

Suzuki – 30.96/35.44 = 1:06.40

Aoki – 31.08/35.37 = 1:06.45

Shi ’14 – 31.85/34.82 = 1:06.67

Shi was 3rd in Sunday’s final, swimming a 1:07.36. China had won this event in 7 of the last 8 Asian Games, but Japan has now won the other 9 titles in total, for the most-ever by nation since the race was added to the 1958 Games.

The 27-year old Suzuki took silver in this race in 2010 and finished 4th in 2014.