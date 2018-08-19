Japanese Duo Doubles Under Asian Games Record in W. 100 Breast

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

The Japanese duo of Satomi Suzuki and Reona Aoki both were under the old Asian Games Record in the women’s 100 breaststroke, but Suzuki came away with the title by a margin of .05 seconds.

Suzuki swam a 1:06.40, Aoki swam 1:06.45, and the record was a 1:06.67 set by China’s Shi Jinglin in 2014.

Comparative Splits:

  • Suzuki – 30.96/35.44 = 1:06.40
  • Aoki – 31.08/35.37 = 1:06.45
  • Shi ’14 – 31.85/34.82 = 1:06.67

Shi was 3rd in Sunday’s final, swimming a 1:07.36. China had won this event in 7 of the last 8 Asian Games, but Japan has now won the other 9 titles in total, for the most-ever by nation since the race was added to the 1958 Games.

The 27-year old Suzuki took silver in this race in 2010 and finished 4th in 2014.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Great to see the Japanese doing so well this summer !!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!