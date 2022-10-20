Italy & Germany Among Nations Headed To Saint-Dizier Meet

30th INTERNATIONAL MEETING OF SAINT-DIZIER

Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd

Saint-Dizier, France

SCM (25m)

Entries

While the 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicks off this weekend in Berlin, several high-profile athletes will be racing in France at the 30th International Meeting of Saint-Dizier.

The 3-day meet will be contested in short course meters, with French talent taking on visiting swimmers from the likes of Italy, Germany and the Netherlands.

Among the Italian contingent is the trio of Linda Camponi, Elena Di Liddo and Filippo Megli. Camponi is set to swim the women’s 50m fly, along with the 100m/200m/400m free events.

Di Liddo is entered in the 50m fly/100m fly, as well as the 50m back, 100m IM and 50m free. She is the reigning national record holder in SCM, owning the Italian standard of 56.06 she set at the 2018 World Championships.

Finally, for Megli, the 4-time 2022 Mediterranean Games gold medalist is expected to take on the 50m/100m/200m/400m free races.

Ramon Klenz heads up the German squad, with Lisa Hopink also among the mix. Ajna Kesely of Hungary is entered in this French meet, as is Thomas Verhoeven of the Netherlands. Verhoeven raced last weekend in Aachen, Germany.

The host nation will see Lara Grangeon and Mewen Tomac among the athletes, with the former taking on a hefty schedule including the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles along with the 200m back, 200m fly, 200m breast and both individual medleys.

Tomac is keeping to a pithy lineup of the men’s 50m and 200m backstroke races.