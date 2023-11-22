Indiana’s Jassen Yep Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten

Swimmer of the Week

Jassen Yep, Indiana

Sr. – Saratoga, Calif. – Archbishop Mitty – Major: Economics, Sociology

• Posted an NCAA A cut and the nation’s fastest time this season in the 200 Breast (1:50.71), setting a pool and meet record

• Set a meet record and recorded the fourth fastest time this season in the 100 Breast (51.49), achieving an NCAA B cut

• Also achieved an NCAA B cut in the 200 IM (1:44.93)

• Garners his second Swimmer of the Week honor

• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Jassen Yep (Nov. 1, 2023)

Diver of the Week?

Lyle Yost, Ohio State

Gr. – Shaker Heights, Ohio – Shaker Heights – Major: Spanish Education

• Swept the diving events at the Ohio State Fall Invitational

• Won the 1-meter (388.25), 3-meter (428.10), and platform (378.05), reaching NCAA Zone qualifying scores in each event

• Earns second Diver of the Week award

• Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Clayton Chaplin (Nov. 15, 2023)

Freshman of the Week

Mikkel Lee, Indiana

Fr. – Singapore – Major: Finance

• Achieved an NCAA B cut time in the 100 free (42.67)

• Led off the 200 Free relay with a 19.75, helping the Hoosiers to a second place finish (1:16.91), just 0.07 seconds off the winning pace

• Swam a 41.66 in the anchor leg of the 400 Free Relay to win the race by 0.7 seconds in meet and pool record time (2:48.73)

• Earns his first Freshman of the Year honor

• Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Ahmed Hafnaoui (Nov. 1, 2023)

2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 18

S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin

D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota

F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Oct. 25

S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin

D: Max Miller, Purdue

F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Nov. 1

S: Jassen Yep, Indiana

D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State

F: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana

Nov. 8

S: Brady Samuels, Purdue

D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota

F: Pat Broderick, Purdue

Nov. 15

S: Tomas Navikonis, Ohio State

D: Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State

F: Eli Stoll, Ohio State

Nov. 22

S: Jassen Yep, Indiana

D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State

F: Mikkel Lee, Indiana