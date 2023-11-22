Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana’s Jassen Yep Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

November 22nd, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Swimmer of the Week 
Jassen Yep, Indiana
Sr. – Saratoga, Calif. – Archbishop Mitty – Major: Economics, Sociology
•    Posted an NCAA A cut and the nation’s fastest time this season in the 200 Breast (1:50.71), setting a pool and meet record
•    Set a meet record and recorded the fourth fastest time this season in the 100 Breast (51.49), achieving an NCAA B cut
•    Also achieved an NCAA B cut in the 200 IM (1:44.93)
•    Garners his second Swimmer of the Week honor
•    Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Jassen Yep (Nov. 1, 2023)

Diver of the Week?
Lyle Yost, Ohio State
Gr. – Shaker Heights, Ohio – Shaker Heights – Major: Spanish Education
•    Swept the diving events at the Ohio State Fall Invitational
•    Won the 1-meter (388.25), 3-meter (428.10), and platform (378.05), reaching NCAA Zone qualifying scores in each event
•    Earns second Diver of the Week award
•    Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Clayton Chaplin (Nov. 15, 2023)

Freshman of the Week 
Mikkel Lee, Indiana
Fr. – Singapore – Major: Finance
•    Achieved an NCAA B cut time in the 100 free (42.67)
•    Led off the 200 Free relay with a 19.75, helping the Hoosiers to a second place finish (1:16.91), just 0.07 seconds off the winning pace
•    Swam a 41.66 in the anchor leg of the 400 Free Relay to win the race by 0.7 seconds in meet and pool record time (2:48.73)
•    Earns his first Freshman of the Year honor
•    Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Ahmed Hafnaoui (Nov. 1, 2023)

2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 18
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Oct. 25
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: Max Miller, Purdue
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota

Nov. 1
S: Jassen Yep, Indiana
D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State
F: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana

Nov. 8
S: Brady Samuels, Purdue
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Pat Broderick, Purdue

Nov. 15
S: Tomas Navikonis, Ohio State
D: Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
F: Eli Stoll, Ohio State

Nov. 22
S: Jassen Yep, Indiana
D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State
F: Mikkel Lee, Indiana

0
