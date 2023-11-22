Indiana’s Jassen Yep Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten
Swimmer of the Week
Jassen Yep, Indiana
Sr. – Saratoga, Calif. – Archbishop Mitty – Major: Economics, Sociology
• Posted an NCAA A cut and the nation’s fastest time this season in the 200 Breast (1:50.71), setting a pool and meet record
• Set a meet record and recorded the fourth fastest time this season in the 100 Breast (51.49), achieving an NCAA B cut
• Also achieved an NCAA B cut in the 200 IM (1:44.93)
• Garners his second Swimmer of the Week honor
• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Jassen Yep (Nov. 1, 2023)
Diver of the Week?
Lyle Yost, Ohio State
Gr. – Shaker Heights, Ohio – Shaker Heights – Major: Spanish Education
• Swept the diving events at the Ohio State Fall Invitational
• Won the 1-meter (388.25), 3-meter (428.10), and platform (378.05), reaching NCAA Zone qualifying scores in each event
• Earns second Diver of the Week award
• Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Clayton Chaplin (Nov. 15, 2023)
Freshman of the Week
Mikkel Lee, Indiana
Fr. – Singapore – Major: Finance
• Achieved an NCAA B cut time in the 100 free (42.67)
• Led off the 200 Free relay with a 19.75, helping the Hoosiers to a second place finish (1:16.91), just 0.07 seconds off the winning pace
• Swam a 41.66 in the anchor leg of the 400 Free Relay to win the race by 0.7 seconds in meet and pool record time (2:48.73)
• Earns his first Freshman of the Year honor
• Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Ahmed Hafnaoui (Nov. 1, 2023)
2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 18
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota
Oct. 25
S: Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
D: Max Miller, Purdue
F: Davide Harabagiu, Minnesota
Nov. 1
S: Jassen Yep, Indiana
D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State
F: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Indiana
Nov. 8
S: Brady Samuels, Purdue
D: YuTong Wang, Minnesota
F: Pat Broderick, Purdue
Nov. 15
S: Tomas Navikonis, Ohio State
D: Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State
F: Eli Stoll, Ohio State
Nov. 22
S: Jassen Yep, Indiana
D: Lyle Yost, Ohio State
F: Mikkel Lee, Indiana