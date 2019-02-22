Indiana Earns 10 “A” Finalists on Day 3 of Big Tens (Up/Mid/Downs)

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

In a meet that was expected to be very competitive throughout, the Indiana women may have broken things open thanks to a whopping 10 A-finalists earned on Friday morning. That’s 3 more than either Michigan or Ohio State have.

The Hoosiers hold a 60.5 point lead over Michigan and 63-point lead over Ohio State entering the day, and if seeds hold, that could be over 100 by Friday’s end.

Ohio State is the surprise team here in what projected, based on seeds, to be a 2-team battle. The Buckeyes again matched Indiana for the most total finalists (19), including huge performances in the 200 free and 200 IM. If prelims results hold, the Buckeyes would pick up a combined 91 points versus seed in those events, part of what would be at that point about 160 points made up versus seed. The Buckeyes still have 4 of their 6 highest-scoring projected events to come on Saturday, so they are very much in the hunt for 2nd place, even if it’s not quite enough to catch the hot-handed Hoosiers.

Projected Scores, if prelims results hold, without diving or 200 free relay:

Indiana – 849 Michigan – 753 Ohio State – 697 Minnesota – 501 Wisconsin – 417 Purdue – 325.5 Northwestern – 309.5 Penn State – 232 Iowa – 227.5 Rutgers – 196 Nebraska – 194.5 Michigan State – 129 Illinois – 111

Indiana also has a diving advantage at the meet, with neither Michigan nor Ohio State putting any divers in the A-Final of the 1-meter on Thursday. Friday’s A-Final is the 3-meter springboard event.

Aside from the team battle, Rutgers had a huge morning. Even without relays and diving, they’re seeded to more-than-double their scoring from the first two days of the meet. That’s thanks in large part to putting two A finalists, junior Federica Greco and senior Francesca Stoppa, into the A-Final.

Women’s Day 3 A/B/C Finalists by Event:

100 Fly 400 IM 200 FR 100 breast 100 back Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Indiana 2 0 0 Indiana 3 2 0 Indiana 1 1 2 Indiana 3 1 2 Indiana 1 0 1 Michigan 1 2 2 Michigan 0 2 1 Michigan 3 1 0 Michigan 2 0 0 Michigan 1 1 2 Ohio State 0 0 1 Ohio State 4 0 3 Ohio State 1 3 1 Ohio State 1 0 1 Ohio State 1 1 2 Minnesota 1 0 0 Minnesota 0 1 1 Minnesota 1 1 1 Minnesota 2 0 0 Minnesota 1 1 0 Wisconsin 0 2 1 Wisconsin 0 0 0 Wisconsin 1 0 1 Wisconsin 0 1 1 Wisconsin 2 2 1 Rutgers 2 0 0 Rutgers 0 1 1 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 1 1 0 Purdue 1 0 1 Purdue 0 0 1 Purdue 0 1 2 Purdue 0 2 0 Purdue 1 0 0 Northwestern 0 1 0 Northwestern 1 1 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 2 0 Northwestern 0 1 1 Penn State 1 1 1 Penn State 0 1 1 Penn State 0 0 0 Penn State 0 0 3 Penn State 0 1 0 Iowa 0 2 0 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 1 1 0 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 2 1 Michigan State 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 2 Nebraska 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 1 Nebraska 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 1 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0

Women’s Day 3 A/B/C Finalists by Total:

Note: does not include relays and platform diving.