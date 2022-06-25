Illinois State Opens 2023 Recruiting with Verbal from Canada’s Lauren Campbell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian Junior and Senior National qualifier Lauren Campbell from London, Ontario, has announced her verbal commitment to Illinois State University for the 2023-24 school year.

“I chose Illinois State University for the great academic program in Psychology, the campus, and the amazing team. I firmly believe in the team philosophy and culture that Coach Hamilton has built and want to be part of that. I know that her strong coaching background combined with being a female leader is exactly what I need to meet my full potential. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home and I was welcomed with open arms. I am incredibly grateful to Coach Hamilton and Coach Sullivan for this opportunity.”

Campbell attends Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School and swims year-round with London Aquatic Club under head coach Andrew Craven (who used to coach Maggie MacNeil) and assistant coach Kelly Steeves. A national-level swimmer since she was 12, Campbell focuses primarily on the 200/400 IM, 100/200 breast, 200 back, and 200-1500 free. In March of 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown, she qualified for the 2020 Canadian Olympic Trials in the 200m IM, 400m IM, and 400m freestyle. She is currently a qualifier in the 400/800 free and 200/400 IM at both the Canadian Junior and Senior National levels.

She competed at the 2022 Eastern Canadian Championships in April where she was an A finalist in the 200/400 free and 200/400 IM.

Best LCM times (converted):

200 IM – 2:23.38 (2:06.28)

400 IM – 5:01.10 (4:25.49)

200 breast – 2:44.39 (2:24.49)

200 back – 2:28.74 (2:11.83)

200 free – 2:07.90 (1:52.34)

400 free – 4:27.42 (4:59.63)

800 free – 9:16.95 (10:23.63)

1500 free – 18:35.23 (18:13.36)

Illinois State placed second behind Missouri State at the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships. Campbell’s best times, converted, would have made her the Redbirds’ top 400 IMer and 500 freestyler last season – she would have made the A finals (along with Emily Keebler and Makenna Licking, respectively) in those events at the conference meet. She also would been an A finalist in the 200 free (with Emma Feltzer and Diana Walker) and she would have scored in the B final of the 200 IM, the C final of the 200 breast, and in 20th place in the 1650 free.

