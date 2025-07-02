Monmouth University Hires New Head Swim Coach, Long Branch Native Hayley Masi

Monmouth University in Monmouth, New Jersey has announced the hiring of Hayley Masi as the program’s new head coach. Masi comes to the program from the University of Connecticut, where she served as an assistant swim coach since 2021.

Masi replaces Matt Nunnally, who announced his retirement from coaching after 11 seasons leading the program.

“Hayley brings a championship mindset and the experience needed to take Monmouth Swimming to the next level,” Director of Athletics Jen Sansevero stated. “Her ability to develop high-performing teams and inspire student-athletes aligns with our vision for sustained success in the pool and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome her to West Long Branch.”

UConn had only a women’s program during Masi’s tenure there, while Monmouth sponsors both men’s and women’s swimming & diving.

Her time at UConn was marked with program success, including winning the 2023-2024 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year award. The Uconn women finished 2nd out of 7 teams in the conference in each of her four seasons there.

Prior to UConn, she spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Fordham and one season as the head coach, an NCAA Division III school. There, she led the program in its first ever season to its first ever victory.

Masi is a 2018 graduated of UMass Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health with a minor in Education, where she was a captain of the UMass swimming & diving team as a senior. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at the University of West Virginia, and is an ASCA Level II coach.

Masi is also a two-time national champion in lifeguarding, including being on the Monmouth County team in 2014 that ended LA County’s 27-year reign at the USLA National Championships.

Her roots to the area are deep, growing up in Monmouth County and serving as a lifeguard with the City of Long Branch where Monmouth University is located for more than 10 years.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the swim program at Monmouth University,” said Masi. “I am looking forward to continuing the traditions of the programs while at the same time aiming for and reaching new heights. Being a local, I have a lot of New Jersey pride, and I am excited to expand both the men’s and women’s programs to make them a standout in not only the CAA but also in the NCAA scopes. I would like to thank Director of Athletics Jen Sansevero and the entire search committee for trusting me and having the confidence in my ability to guide this program into a new era. I can’t wait to get started!”

The Monmouth men finished 6th out of 6 teams at last year’s CAA Championship meet, where their 158.5 points were well behind 5th place William & Mary. The Monmouth women finished 8th out of 9 teams.

The school broke five school records on the men’s side last season, including Spanish sophomore Victor Pottier Ibanez, who broke both the 100 yard (55.09) and 200 yard (1:58.83) breaststroke marks. The women’s team broke six individual records and two relay records. While most of those individual records graduate, freshman Emilie Mosner set school standards in both the 100 breaststroke (1:02.57) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.70).

The program’s most famous alum is Wendy Boglioli, a 1976 Olympic gold and bronze medalist for the United States. She still holds the school record in the 200 yard free with a 1:51.00 set in the 1976 Olympic season.