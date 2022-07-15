Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Have Summer Olympic Medals Evolved Over Time? (Summer Olympic Medal Index)

Across 29 editions of the Summer Olympic Games, the medal has risen to become a symbol of the highest achievement in sport. First introduced for the first edition of the modern Olympic Games in 1896, the Olympic medal has a longstanding tradition associated with it. 

At the first Olympic Games in 1896, competitors were not yet awarded gold medals. Instead, first place finishers received a silver medal, an olive branch, and a diploma, while the second place finishers won a bronze medal. In a similar fashion, winners at the 1900 Olympic Games won a silver medal, while second place also received a silver medal. These Olympics were the first Games to award the third place finishers bronze medals. 

Podium finishers were first awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis, a tradition that still stands to this day. From 1904 until 1912, all Olympic gold medals were made of solid gold, while silver and bronze medals were also made out of the natural minerals. After 1920, Olympic medals were often composed of different materials than gold, silver, and bronze. According to the IOC, modern Olympic gold medals must be composed  of at least 92.5% of silver, plated with 6 grams of gold, silver medals must be composed of 92.5% silver, and bronze medals should have a composition of approximately 97% copper with 0.5% tin and 2.5% zinc. However, for the 2020 Olympic Games, the bronze medals were composed of 95% copper and 5% zinc. Olympic medals must also meet certain guidelines pertaining to their size, with a minimum diameter of 60 mm and a minimum thickness of 3mm. 

Throughout the years, there have been many different variations of the Olympic medal as each individual host country is tasked with designing its own medal. At the first Olympic Games, officials elected to use a round medal shape, which has become the standard shape for medals since then. The only exception to this came at the second Olympic Games in 1900, when the medals were rectangle shaped. From 1928 until 1968, the medal design was standardized to feature the Greek goddess of victory on one side and triumphant competitor on the other. For the 1972 Games in Berlin, organizers changed the backside of the medal to feature Castor and Pollux, the twin sons of Zeus and Léda, setting a new standard that has been used ever since then. 

Summer Olympic Medal Designs 

Year Location Medals (front/back) via IOC
1896 Athens, Greece
1900 Paris, France
1904 St. Louis, Missouri Jocurile Olimpice 1904 | Olympic medals, History of olympics, Olympic gold medals
1908 London, England London 1908 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
1912 Stockholm, Sweden Gold Medal Stockholm Sweden | Olympic Gold Medal 1912
1920
Antwerp, Belgium
 Antwerp 1920 Olympic Gold medal seen on 100th anniversary | FIH
1924 Paris, France Sell Your Bronze 1924 Paris Olympics Medal at Nate D. Sanders Auctions
1928
Amsterdam, Netherlands
 1928 Gold Medal from the Amsterdam Summer Olympics Nets $14,079
1932
Los Angeles, California
 Sell a Bronze 1932 Los Angeles Olympics Medal / Nate D Sanders Auction
1936 Berlin, Germany Official Medals and Badges of the Berlin 1936 Olympic Games - David Feldman SA
1948
London, England
 Sell a Bronze 1948 London Olympics Medal at Nate D. Sanders Auctions
1952 Helsinki, Finland File:Medal of olympic summer games 1952.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
1956
Melbourne, Australia
 Melbourne 1956 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
1960 Rome, Italy Olympic Medals from 1896 to 2014 | Olympic medals, Medals, History of olympics
1964 Tokyo, Japan Olympic Medals from 1896 to 2014 | Olympic medals, History of olympics, Olympics
1968
Mexico City, Mexico
 1968 Summer Olympics Olympic Games 1968 Olympics Black Power salute Olympic medal Gold medal, silver medal, medal, gold, olympic Games png | PNGWing
1972
Munich, Germany
 Munich 1972 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
1976
Montreal, Canada
 Lot Detail - Silver Gymnastics Medal From the 1976 Summer Olympics -- Won by Member of The USSR Gymnastics Team
1980
Moscow, Soviet Union
 1980 Moscow Olympic 'Gold' Medal with Ribbons & Display Stands !!! | eBay
1984
Los Angeles, California
 USA Men's Basketball 1984 Olympic Gold Medal Up For Auction, Could Fetch $70k!
1988
Seoul, Republic of Korea
 1988 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL - A MAJOR OLYMPIC COLLECTION IS FEATURED
1992
Barcelona, Spain
 The Spain Barcelona gold medal sport player awards gold plated 1992 badge party gift games medals with ribbon.1pcs/lot - AliExpress Home & Garden
1996 Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta 1996 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
2000
Sydney, Australia
 Sydney 2000 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
2004 Athens, Greece Athens 2004 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
2008 Beijing, China Beijing 2008 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
2012
London, Great Britain
 London 2012 Olympic Medals - Design, History & Photos
2016
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
 Brazil's 2016 Olympic medal has barely any gold on it - MINING.COM
2020 Tokyo, Japan How Much is a 2020 Tokyo Olympics Medal Worth

Tracy Kosinski
1 hour ago

All beautiful and unique in their own way, but I do love 1896 Athens and 2008 Beijing.

Thanks for the history lesson 🙂

