Host Mexico Earns Most Gold Medals at Final Para World Series Stop in Tijuana

Host country Mexico won the most gold medals at the last stop of the 2022 Para Swimming World Series last weekend in Tijuana.

Rising star Angel de Jesus Camacho led the way for Mexico with victories in the men’s 50-meter backstroke and 200 freestyle (S4). The 17-year-old also secured a silver in the 150 medley (S4). Reigning Paralympic champions Jesus Hernandez Hernandez and Arnulfo Castorena defended their titles in the men’s 150 IM (S3) and men’s 50 breaststroke (S2).

“I’m very happy and satisfied with my performance,” Castorena said. “Now the most important thing is to keep working hard for what comes next, the World Championships [Manchester 2023].”

The three Gutierrez Bermudez brothers combined for a podium sweep in the 400 free (S6). Juan Jose (S6) reached the wall first, followed by his youngest brother, Jesus Alberto, and his eldest brother, Raul.

Colombia finished with just one less gold medal than Mexico, tallying the most wins among visiting nations. Nelson Crispin put together a dominant performance, topping the podium in the men’s 200 IM, 50 free, and 100 free. The 30-year-old also earned three silvers in the 50 butterfly, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke.

“I feel very content and happy,” Crispin said. “I hope to continue improving and be well so that in the next tournament we will do much better.”

Crispin’s 16-year-old teammate Sara Vargas Blanco (S6) also impressed with three victories in the women’s 50 free (S6), 50 fly, and 100 free, the latter of which she also won at the World Championships in June.

“This World Series taught me many things,” said Vargas, who added a silver medal in the 100 back. “I’ve done some changes in my technique and it went very well, thanks to God.”

The Colombians also got key contributions from two-time Paralympic champion Carlos Serrano Zarate, who prevailed in the men’s 100 breast (S7) and 50 fly. Serrano tacked on three silver medals (200 IM, 50 free, and 100 free) and a bronze (100 back).

The U.S. was led by Lawrence Sapp and Christie Raleigh-Crossley, who claimed two gold medals apiece in the 100 fly and 100 back. Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson also came away with multiple victories in the women’s 400 free and 200 IM.

Last weekend’s meet was the sixth and final World Series stop of the 2022 season. Next year, the 2023 World Series is expanding to include nine stops across four continents from February to November.