Syracuse Swim Coach, School Psychologist Charged With Sexual Abuse

A Syracuse woman who worked as the head swim coach at a college prep school has been charged with sexual abuse in Cayuga County.

Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, 58, was charged with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, on Oct. 7, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

Tucker-Schultz was the head coach for the girls’ swim team at Christian Brothers Academy, a private college prep school in Syracuse.

According to a school spokesperson, she was immediately fired from her job due to the nature of the charges, Syrcause.com reports.

Tucker-Schultz also works as the school psychologist at Salem Hyde Elementary in Syracuse. A city school district spokesperson told NewsChannel 9 that she has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

The Cayuga County Sherriff says the victim is not connected to either school she worked for.

Tucker-Schultz is due to appear in Fleming town court on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to the New York Penal Code, third degree sexual abuse may be charged if a person has imposed sexual contact on another person without that person’s consent. Because the charge is a class A misdemeanor, the maximum possible sentence is one year in jail.