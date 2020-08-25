Hawaii Swimming Mourns the Passing of Distinguished Coach Scott Sherwood

Courtesy: Christel Simms

Scott Allen Sherwood, 48, of East Lansing, Michigan passed away on August 3, 2020 at Waipahu, Hawaii. He was born February 19, 1972 in Lansing, Michigan.

Christel Simms, Olympian and USC NCAA All-American recounts her story with her beloved coach:

As a former University of Hawaii college football player, Scott Sherwood found himself gravitating away from the field and settling himself onto the pool deck of the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center. There, he worked closely with Hawaii Swimming’s top aquatics scientist, Dr. Jan Prins and the late Dr. Sam Freas, Head Coach of the University of Hawaii Men and Women’s Swim team.

His main influence and mentor was Florida’s Race Club legend and good friend, Andy Deichert, who was the assistant coach for UH swimming at the time. Coach Scott was on staff as UH swimming’s strength and conditioning coach from 1998-2000 and eventually moved on to work with kids of the Hawaiian swimming community.

I was one of those blessed kids whose lives he would touch and change forever. I was 8 years old when I met my club coach of 10 years at the UH swim camp. Little did we both know that we would embark on an adventurous journey together. His passion for the sport led him to be head coach of the Barber’s Point Swim Club, the Pearl Harbor Swim Club and the Hawaii Swim Club of Oahu.

His quirky enthusiasm, confidence, and passion for competition drove Scott to challenge me daily and enjoy the process of becoming one of Hawaii’s fastest swimmers.

He was so invested in my athletic upbringing that he did not care about the sacrifices he had to make. By the time I was in high school, thanks to Coach Scott, I was already knowledgeable in Olympic weight training exercises and would have numerous Hawaiian records under my name; including a USA National Junior Team membership and multiple USA Olympic Trials qualifications.

In 2008, Coach Scott and I had the opportunity of a lifetime; a chance to compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games representing my parents’ native country of the Philippines. With many challenging sacrifices on both ends, political involvement, and one dual citizenship later; Coach Scott led me to accomplish my biggest dream in my swimming career. I can now call myself an Olympian all thanks to him.

When I graduated from Punahou School in 2009 to attend the University of Southern California on a full athletic scholarship, I quickly realized how important Coach Scott was in my life. I missed his presence, support, and his infectious confidence in me. I kept his favorite mantra with me that he jokingly ingrained to my teammates and I, “If you ain’t first, you’re last;” famously known from Will Ferrell’s Talladega Nights movie.

Coach Scott taught me the best life lessons that have made me the person I am today. He had a special way of speaking positively about my future in swimming and carried out his efforts to continuously motivate and encourage me daily. He believed in me.

There are not enough words to express my gratitude and appreciation for my coach. He changed my life and helped me accomplish my biggest dreams. I will cherish all the greatest moments we’ve shared together; from traveling the world, to leaning on his selfless dedication, and to hearing his voice cheering me on during my races.

Thank you Coach Scott from the bottom of my heart. I promise to dedicate any doubt in my confidence to you and remember that you’ll always believe in me. Your memory will live on in my life forever and you will always be my ‘ohana. My condolences to his mother, Joanne Kosloski and family in Michigan and to his 7 year old daughter, Marianna Sherwood in the Philippines. Special mahalo to Hawaii Swim Club Head Coach, Reid Yamamoto, Coach Keith Arakaki and Marcelle Arakaki for your endless love and support for Scott. Rest in peace coach. Mahalo nui loa. Love, Christel.