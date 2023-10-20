Gretchen Walsh, Jerry Chen Headline ACC Swim & Dive Weekly Awards

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Pitt’s Jerry Chen and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh were named the Men’s and Women’s Swimmers of the Week, respectively, while Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler was selected Men’s Diver of the Week and Louisville’s Else Praasterink earned Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the third time this season.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Jerry Chen, Pitt, Fifth year, Warrendale, Pennsylvania

Chen had a dominant weekend for Pitt winning four events in under 24 hours against Stanford and the defending back-to-back national champion Cal. The fifth-year swimmer won the 100 breast (54.08) and the 200 breast (1:58.53) against Stanford before turning around and claiming two more first-place finishes. Chen swam a 54.03 in the 100 breast and a 1:57.83 in the 200 breast – improving both his times against the Bears. He also took second place in the 200 IM (1:52.73).

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee

Walsh swept her individual events as the defending national champion Virginia took on No. 7 Florida. The junior won the 100 back with the fastest time in the nation so far this season with an NCAA A-cut time of 50.29. She took first place in the 100 free with her NCAA B-cut time of 47.19, which marked the fastest time in the NCAA until she improved that time with an NCAA A-cut time of 46.90 to lead off the first-place 400 free relay. The Nashville, Tennessee, native also led off the first-place 200 medley relay.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Max Fowler, Georgia Tech, Fr., Fairfax, Virginia

Fowler swept the diving events at No. 23 Georgia Tech’s two meets over the weekend against No. 9 Georgia and Emory. Against Georgia on Wednesday, the freshman finished first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives with scores of 343.95 and 413.55, respectively. Then, on Friday, he earned two more first-place finishes with a 384.00 in the 1-meter and a 367.88 in the 3-meter. Fowler earned zone qualifying scores on three of his dives, while his 3-meter score of 413.55 is the third-best score in the nation.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Else Praasterink, Louisville, Jr., Eindhoven, Netherlands

Praasterink took first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives in No. 3 Louisville’s dual at No. 6 Tennessee. The junior scored a 316.73 in the 1-meter and a 291.53 in the 3-meter, both of which were zone qualifying marks.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth year, Pitt

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville