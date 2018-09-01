Graham Hauss Transferring to UC San Diego with 4 Years Left

Graham Hauss, who hails from Clovis, California, will transfer this fall from Arizona State University to the University of California, San Diego. Hauss graduated from Clovis High School in 2017 and attended ASU for one year. However, he sustained an injury before the start of his freshman season and never swam for the Sun Devils. He told SwimSwam,

“I’m super excited to get started at UCSD, this program has so much to prove in these upcoming years and I’m excited to be apart of that transition. The academics at UCSD are second to none and will help launch me into a degree that will benefit my job choices out of college. I couldn’t be happier with my decision to transfer to UCSD and can’t wait to spend 4 years swimming and studying at UCSD’s beautiful campus.“

While at Clovis, he won the 200 free (1:37.77) and 500 free (4:32.77) at the 2017 CIF Central Section D1 Championships. The previous year he won the 500 (4:29.14) and led off the record-breaking 200 free and 400 free relays. Hauss was one of only 6 from the Swim & Dive team to be a member of Barrett, The Honors College at ASU.

Hauss is quickly getting back to his pre-injury form. He went lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:51.00) and 400 free (3:58.46) at this summer’s SuperLeague Long Course Championship hosted by Santa Clara Swim Club.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 20.30

100 Free – 45.03

100 Fly – 48.85

