Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships

2022 ISRAELI SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 26th – July 30th

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute.

For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke her own national record in the women’s 50m breast, taking the gold in a time of 30.51. That fell just .06 outside of her lifetime best and Israeli standard of 30.45 the two-time short course world champion clocked earlier this year at the Stockholm Open.

Gorbenko also topped the 100m breast podium in a mark of 1:06.73, as well as the 100m fly in 59.46. Her result here in the 100m breast was over a second faster than the 1:07.88 she logged in Budapest to place 18th in the event at this year’s World Championships.

For teammate Barzelay, she captured a trio of victories across the backstroke discipline here at these Championships. The 20-year-old earned times of 29.02 in the 50m, 1:01.62 in the 100m and 2:12.39 in the 200m back with the former checking in as a new personal best.

Cheruti nailed a new national record en route to reaping gold in the men’s 50m butterfly. Cheruti stopped the clock in a time of 23.38 to slice .02 off of the 23.40 he produced as the record 3 years ago.

The men’s 50m free also fell victim to Cheruti, with the 24-year-old punching an effort of 22.16. Cheruti has been as fast as 21.87 in the event, a mark he put up at the 2019 edition of this meet.

Another national record fell in the men’s 1500m free, with Matan Roditi getting it done for gold in a new personal best of 15:13.54. That outing overtook his previous career-quickest result of 15:17.98 from 2019.

On his victory, Roditi said post-race, “I felt excellent in the water. I had a feeling that it was going to be a record and that’s what I aimed for in training. I had difficult days at the World Championship, it took me about a week to get back in shape, the truth is that I managed to get back quite quickly.”

Roditi was entered in the men’s 10k open water race for Budapsedt but wound up not swimming.

