GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 6/10/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Julia Bak, 11, Queens Aquatic Club (QUNS-MR): At the NCAP Elite Qualifier in late May, Bak put up five personal best times, highlighted by a 31.96 effort in the girls’ 50 backstroke. That swim ranks the Queens Aquatic Club product as the 20th-fastest 11-year-old girl in U.S. history, and she also clocked 28.27 in the 50 free to rank third among 11-year-olds this season.

Langston Duncan, 14, Eagle Swim Team Inc. (EST-MD): Duncan had a strong showing at the GAIN Invitational in Florida in early June, clocking four new lifetime bests. This included clocking 26.00 in the 50 butterfly, ranking him eighth all-time in the U.S. among 14-year-olds, and he also broke 25 seconds for the first time in the 50 free, touching in 24.75 to sit seventh among 14-year-olds this season.

Brinkleigh Hansen, 12, Saint Petersburg Aquatics (SPA-FL): Hansen has been having a standout 2021-22 season, and her most recent exploits came at the Tampa Swim Classic last week. In the 1500 free, Hansen put up a time of 17:49.88, ranking her 36th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. That swim marked a 36-second PB, having recorded her first-ever 1500 in April at 18:26.43. Hansen also scored new bests in the 100 and 200 fly to boot.

Cota Clise, 14, King Aquatic Club (KING-PN): Competing at the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet in Vancouver, Clise clocked 2:25.77 in the 200 breaststroke, moving him into a tie for 91st all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. That was just one of five lifetime bests for Clise at the meet, also going 1:09.24 in the 100 breast.

Cate Pawlaski, 14, Edina Swim Club (EDI-MN): Pawlaski put up seven new best times at the Jack Pettinger Invite in Madison, including a 1:11.70 effort in the 100 breaststroke to move into 61st all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The Edina Swim Club swimmer also was 2:22.70 in the 200 IM, ranking 12th among 14-year-olds this season.

Aiden Kim, 12, CSP Tideriders (CSP-OZ): The 12-year-old Kim notched a trio of PBs at the OZ Meet in St. Louis last weekend, moving into 18th this season in the 11-12 age group in the boys’ 100 backstroke (1:08.55) and 25th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.92).

