GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/26/2021

Baylor Stanton, 14, Gwinnett Aquatics (GA-GA): The 14-year-old Stanton has had a phenomenal month of November, lowering numerous long course best times two weeks ago and following up by smashing his yards PBs last weekend. In LCM, Stanton clocked 2:09.28 in the men’s 200 back, downing his previous best time of 2:12.50 while narrowly missing cracking the all-time top 100 in the 13-14 age group (100th is 2:09.22). In SCY, he took over 47th place all-time in 13-14 history in the 200 back (1:49.40) and also grabbed the 62nd ranking in history in the 200 IM (1:52.60).

Enzo Desviat Ruiz, 13, Patriot Aquatic Club (PAC-IL): Desviat Ruiz has taken his 100 fly time down by more than four seconds this short course season, culminating with a 52.97 swim at the Patriot Premiere meet in mid-November (he also set PBs in four other events at the meet). That time ranks Desviat Ruiz fourth this season among 13-year-olds, having entered the campaign with a best time of 57.14.

Reid O’Connell, 12, Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC-MR): At the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational last week, O’Connell recorded a time of 10:00.39 in the 1000 freestyle, dropping more than 34 seconds off his previous best time set in February. That time ranks O’Connell 18th all-time in boys’ 11-12 history.

Caden Martin, 13, Razorback Aquatic Club (HAWG-AR): Martin put up best times in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the TYR Super Final Nov. 20-21, highlighted by her 23.35 effort in the 50. That time makes Martin the fastest 13-year-old girl in the event this season, and fifth overall among 13-14s. She came into the meet with a PB of 24.34, set in October, while her best time entering the season was 24.81.

Addie Robillard, 14, Mason Manta Rays (RAYS-OH): Robillard took her 200 breast best time down nearly nine seconds over the span of a week, first clocking 2:22.72 on Nov. 13 at the Mason Fall Invitational to erase her 2020 PB of 2:23.23. Then, at the Tim Myers Senior Championship last weekend, Robillard clocked 2:14.86 (also going 2:18.08 in the heats) to move into 47th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Emily Brown, 15, Westerville Aquatic Club (WAC-OH): Competing at the same meet as Robillard, Westerville’s Brown clocked best times in five different events, highlighted by her sub-2:00 effort in the 200 IM. The 15-year-old’s time marked over a three-second PB (old best was 2:03.05 from March), and makes her the second-fastest 15-year-old in the 2021-22 season (and sixth among 15-16s).

