GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/15/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

David Sapozhnikov, 13, Charles River Aquatics (CRA-NE): In New England, 13-year-old Sapozhnikov swam to three new lifetime-bests at the CRA TYR January Meet. Most notable was a 1:58.40 in the 200-yard fly. That’s a drop of more than three seconds. Sapozhnikov also shaved five seconds off his 200-yard breast (2:23.10) and one from his 200-yard IM (2:06.62).

Addie Sauickie, 14, Sarasota Sharks (SYS-FL): This week, the 14-year-old Sauickie kicked off the 2021 Pro Swim Series with a huge 8:54.00 in the 800-meter freestyle. Swimming in long course, Sarasota Shark Sauickie dropped 2.3 seconds in the 800 free. That comes on the heels of a slew of short course bests at the end of 2020.

Campbell Stoll, 15, Elmbrook Swim Club (EBSC-WI): In Wisconsin, 15-year-old Stoll dropped seven-tenths of a second to go 2:17.59 in the long course 200 fly. Swimming at the SSTY Hoard’s Dairyman meet, Stoll also blasted a whopping 11 seconds off her lifetime-best with a 2:08.23 in the 200-meter free.

Caiden Bowers, 14, Eagle Swim Team (EST-MD): In Maryland’s Virtual Meet Series, 14-year-old Bowers hit a new career-best of 4:14.26 in the 400-yard IM. That was a drop of more than four seconds. Bowers also put up a 2:08.56 in the 200-yard breast – that’s his second-best swim ever in the event after Bowers dropped more than four seconds in an October swim.

