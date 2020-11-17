GMX7 Changes Competitive Swim as Olympians Flock To The X1-PRO

A revolutionary new device manufactured by St. Petersburg-based GMX7 is allowing competitive swimmers across the world to add resistance to their swim training regimen in a safe, effective, portable and easy-to-use manner.

From reigning 100-meter butterfly world-record holder and 2-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, to 6-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, who holds the world record for the 200-meter individual medley, the X1-PRO, assembled in the USA by GMX7, is quickly becoming the favorite new competitive swimming training device on the market today.

The X1-PRO is a small 6-inch long device with adjustable resistance that weighs less than 5 pounds and clips into the end-point connections for a pool’s lane lines. The X1-PRO is connected to the swimmer via a leash and travels on a line back and forth up to 50 meters in length.

Currently, more than 75 anticipated Olympians from 10 countries across the world are training on the X1-PRO in hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Additionally, several collegiate level athletic programs, including the Florida Gators swim team, are also currently training on the device.

“We really wanted a device that would be easy to use, fit inside a backpack and deliver unprecedented results, and I’m proud to say we blew those expectations out of the water,” said David McCagg, founder and CEO of GMX7. “To see elite athletes embracing our device worldwide is truly rewarding.”

Development of the X1-PRO began in 2018, and it was tested extensively at the University of Florida prior to becoming available to the general public earlier this year.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

-GMX7-

X1-PRO TIMELINE

Since 1975, aquatic resistance training has been stuck in the past, using archaic training methods that mostly rely on conventional dryland practices. On top of it being old and outdated, they’re expensive and do little to help swimmers develop for the water. Plus, these devices are too restricting, lacking versatility and portability.

That’s why GMX7 created the X1-PRO, using innovation to grant swimmers the ability to train in the water more efficiently, safely and affordably. Making the X1-PRO the most effective training solution for the water.

The X1-PRO helps swimmers reach a deeper level of possibilities with their swimming. Designed through years of experience, by a team of professionals, the X1-PRO is a patent-pending breakthrough solution for innovative cardio and resistance training for swimmers of all kinds.

WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING ABOUT THE X1-PRO FROM GMX7

“The X-1 PRO has been an invaluable tool in many ways for our Team Elite Professional and Age group swimmers at StingRay aquatics. The smooth consistent resistance can be dialed up for challenging short blast efforts or can be dialed down to add a small load. In addition, our swimmers are constantly using the device to work on stoke corrections. I have my X1-PRO’s in the water daily and it has been a tremendous addition to our program.”

David Marsh, 5-time Olympic Coach, Head Coach Team Elite, Head Coach of ISL’s Pro Franchise LA Current

“GMX7 and David McCagg have created something very special in the X1-PRO. The features are insane and every athlete needs to be resistance training on it!”

Mark Schubert, 8-time Olympic Coach, Head Coach Mission Viejo Nadadores

“GMX7 is changing the landscape of resistance training forever. The X1-PRO is a GAME CHANGER and our pro’s trust in the results they’ll achieve with the X1-PRO.”

Gregg Troy, 3-time Olympic Coach, Head Coach of the ISL Pro Franchise Cali Condors

“From the beginning I had the pleasure of watching and testing the new X1-PRO through its entire inception and design . GMX7 and David McCagg have definitely developed a new product that will revolutionize resistance training for everyone. Age group through international level competitors will benefit greatly from this new invention. We have been using it with our swimmers for some time now and with it being fully available it will become the center piece for our resistance training.”

Ira Klein, Head Coach Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, 2-time past President American Swimming Coaches Association, Coached over 100 USA Swimming National, NCAA, YMCA & National Age Group Champions

GMX7 HQ HERE

SHOP HERE

GMX7 Social:

Instagram

Facebook

Linkedin

GMX7 Contact:

[email protected]

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.

GMX7 is a U.S. Masters Swimming partner.

GMX7 is a College Swimming Coaches Association of America partner.