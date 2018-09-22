Glenmark 72nd Senior NAC 2018 – Day 4 Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018
Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018
Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala
Course: 50m
Host: Kerala Aquatic Association
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 19th Sept Se 23 Sept Tak Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala Me Hogi, Is Championships Ko Kerala Aquatic Association Organize Kra Rha Hai. Lagbhag 800 Men And Women Isme Participate Karne Ja Rhe Hai.
SWIMMING DAY 4 PRELIMS FOR 72ND SENIOR NATIONAL AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS -2018
- 1. 800M FREE STYLE WOMEN
- 2. 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY MEN
- 3. 100M BREAST STROKE WOMEN
- 4. 100M BREAST STROKE MEN
- 5. 50M BUTTERFLY WOMEN
- 6. 50M BUTTERFLY MEN
- 7. 100M FREE STYLE WOMEN
- 100M FREE STYLE MEN
- 9. 4 x 200M FREE STYLE RELAY MEN
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Results
DAY 1
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final Start List
|Final Results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 2
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 3
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Diving
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
DAY 4
|Heatsheet
|Heat Results
|Final start list
|Final results
|Water Polo Final Results
|Diving
|Click here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 4 New Meet Records
- Women’s 100m Breaststroke Me 01:14.87 Ke Sath Saloni Dalal Ne Bnaya New National Record.
- Men’s 50m Butterfly Me 24.26 Ke Sath Virdhawal Khade Ne Bnaya New National Record.
72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 4 Videos
Heats
Finals
News, Tips and Workout Ke Liye Aap SwimSwam Hindi Ko Visit Karte Rahe And Facebook Par Bhi SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Kar Le.
Join Us:-
- Google Plus► SwimSwam Hindi
- Twitter► SwimSwam Hindi
- Facebook► SwimSwam Hindi
Leave a Reply