Glenmark 72nd Senior NAC 2018 – Day 4 Results

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018

Date: September 19 To September 23, 2018

Address: Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala

Course: 50m

Host: Kerala Aquatic Association

 

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 19th Sept Se 23 Sept Tak Dr. B.R.Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, Trivandrum,Kerala Me Hogi, Is Championships Ko Kerala Aquatic Association Organize Kra Rha Hai. Lagbhag 800 Men And Women Isme Participate Karne Ja Rhe Hai.

 

SWIMMING DAY 4 PRELIMS FOR 72ND SENIOR NATIONAL AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS -2018

  1. 1. 800M    FREE STYLE                                           WOMEN
  2. 2. 400M    INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY                          MEN
  3. 3. 100M    BREAST STROKE                          WOMEN
  4. 4. 100M    BREAST STROKE                                  MEN
  5. 5. 50M       BUTTERFLY                                       WOMEN
  6. 6. 50M       BUTTERFLY                                             MEN
  7. 7. 100M      FREE STYLE                                          WOMEN
  8. 100M FREE STYLE                                               MEN
  9. 9. 4 x 200M  FREE STYLE RELAY                         MEN

 

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Results

DAY 1

Heatsheet Heat Results Final Start List Final Results Water Polo Final Results
Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 2

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 3

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results Diving
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

DAY 4

Heatsheet Heat Results Final start list Final results Water Polo Final Results Diving
Click here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here Click Here

 

Glenmark 72nd Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 Day 4 New Meet Records

  • Women’s 100m Breaststroke Me 01:14.87 Ke Sath Saloni Dalal Ne Bnaya New National Record.
  • Men’s 50m Butterfly Me 24.26 Ke Sath Virdhawal Khade Ne Bnaya New National Record.

72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships 2018 – Day 4 Videos

Heats

Finals

