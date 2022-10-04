Futures Qualifying Breaststroker and Sprinter Brenna Ross Verbals to Delaware

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brenna Ross, a senior at Danville Area High School in Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to the University of Delaware.

“I chose the University of Delaware because of the amazing coaching staff and positive team environment.”

At the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, Ross finished 3rd in the 50 free and 100 breast. She also swam as part of the bronze-winning 400 free relay. This is a significant improvement from her state performance as a sophomore, when she placed 5th in the 50 free.

Ross also swims club for the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. At the 2022 Middle Atlantic Long Course Senior Championships, she finished 8th in the 100m breast, 10th in the 50m free, and 23rd in the 100m free.

Ross has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 50 free and 100 breast.

Best short-course yards times:

50 free: 23.73

100 free: 53.02

100 breast: 1:03.73

The University of Delaware is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. At the 2022 women’s CAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Delaware finished 5th out of 6 teams. At that meet, Ross would’ve tied for 7th in the 100 breast with UNCW’s Sarah Olsen. Notably, Delaware also sports now-sophomore Mania Tasakou, who last season won Delaware’s first CAA title in the 100 breast–ever–with her time of 1:01.76.

After Tasakou, however, Ross would’ve had the fastest 100 breast at that meet for Delaware. Overall, Ross’ 100 breast PR also would’ve been the 2nd-fastest 100 breast time on the team in the 2021-22 season.

Delaware has an aging breaststroke program, with 3rd-fastest 2021-22 100 breaststroker Jenna Leonard now a senior, as well as 5th-fastest Erin Lillis. The program seems poised to adjust however–in addition to Ross, the team has recruited Ohio swimmer Marisa Schenkenberger, who swims breast and IM events.

If Ross can drop a couple of seconds, she’ll be in serious contention for the 100 breast title at CAA Championships, and she still has all of senior year to approve before she joins the team in 2023.

