Daily Swim Coach Workout #789

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday PM [3/10/22]

C1/W1

Work Phase! Earn it every day!

400 free dpc

300 IM k-sc-dr

200 IM hinge/dr of ch

100 IM swim flow

@Coaches

kick 12×50

[6: snowplow/on bk ch/ 6: snork and board ch all @:50 all strong]

800 free [1st and last 50 fly @base(tip+:10)]

600 free [1st and lst 50 bk @base]

400 free [1st and last 25 br @base]

200 free @base

10×100 [o=fr flow e=IM hold half of best 200IM+:10 or better @1:30/1:35/1:40]

400 pull g2 breath 5

sprints

wd 4×75 progression @coach

wd 8×25 free on tech themes