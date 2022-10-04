Daily Swim Coach Workout #789

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday PM [3/10/22]
C1/W1
Work Phase! Earn it every day!
400 free dpc
300 IM k-sc-dr
200 IM hinge/dr of ch
100 IM swim flow
@Coaches
kick 12×50
[6: snowplow/on bk ch/ 6: snork and board ch all @:50 all strong]
800 free [1st and last 50 fly @base(tip+:10)]
600 free [1st and lst 50 bk @base]
400 free [1st and last 25 br @base]
200 free @base
10×100 [o=fr flow e=IM hold half of best 200IM+:10 or better @1:30/1:35/1:40]
400 pull g2 breath 5
sprints
wd 4×75 progression @coach
wd 8×25 free on tech themes
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
