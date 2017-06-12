Frederick Bousquet To Compete On Season 2 Of France’s Ninja Warrior

Former world record holder and Olympic silver medalist Frederick Bousquet is set to compete on the 2nd season of Ninja Warrior: The Hero’s Journey, the French version of the Japanese show Sasuke. Created in 1997, Sasuke has had many adaptations, including the popular American Ninja Warrior.

The show, which premiered last July, will have the first episode of season 2 air on TFI in France June 23rd. Along with Bousquet, another one of the competitors set for season 2 include Miss France 2017 Alicia Aylies. There are also a few other French reality stars slated to compete.

Bousquet is a very accomplished swimmer, compiling numerous international medals between 2003 and 2012. A veteran of four Olympics, Bousquet earned his lone medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing, where his French team was famously run down by the Americans for gold in the 4×100 free relay. The Auburn alum was particularly impressive in that race, posting the fastest relay split in history (at the time) in the prelim at 46.63 and equalling it in the final. He was surpassed by American Jason Lezak for the fastest split in history in the final with Lezak’s epic 46.06 anchor.

In 2009 he became the first man to ever break 21 seconds in the LC 50 free, and won three medals at the World Championships including a pair of individual medals in the 50 (silver ) and 100 free (bronze).

After missing the 2012 Olympic team, he impressively came back to qualify for the Rio Games last summer in the 50 free, placing 25th. Though he’s now 36, he has yet to officially hang up his suit, competing as recently as February at a local meet in France.