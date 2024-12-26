Franklin County Swim Club Treasurer Steals Almost $150,000 from Team

A few weeks ago, local news outlets in Franklin County began reporting on a former treasurer of the Moss Springs Pool, Krista Murr, embezzling almost $150,000 from July 2017 to July 2024.

Moss City Swim Club is a seasonal swimming pool in Franklin County in the South-Central part of the state. They run a summer swim team for kids from ages 5-18, competing in meets with other summer-league teams in their area.

The club first raised concerns about fraud in July when Murr informed the club they had about $150,000 saved. They began questioning her about the amount, and after she refused to provide documentation for a few days, she presented three years worth of documents that showed the club had saved $150,651.

One of the club members went to the bank they used the next day, and obtained documentation that the club had $158,930 saved. Just hours later, however, Murr appeared with “updated” documentation showing a total of $185,507.63. They discovered this increase came from three cashier’s checks Murr deposited into the account from the bank that the club had previously used, Orrstown

This discrepancy led to one of the board members contacting the former bank on July 19th. Through this contact, the board discovered that the club had two accounts at the bank, one of which was open and active. They requested the statements, but never received them.

According to the police, on July 22nd the board member called the bank again to request the statements, only to be transferred to Murr herself, who was an employee at the bank and was trying to prevent them from obtaining the statements.

The board member then tried to go to the bank in person, where the bank teller denied their attempt to see the statements because they were allegedly receiving text messages from Murr instructing them not to.

This interaction alerted the bank’s fraud investigator who found evidence that Murr had been using the money for personal use to pay her bills, her mortgage, cover house repairs, and more. The investigator reported the fraud to the Greencastle police that day.

The next day, July 23rd, Murr’s attorney contacted the police informing them that she was going to cooperate with the investigation. In her questioning, Murr admitted to stealing money from the club, even saying it was “easy” because the club never audited their accounts. In total, she embezzled $148,292.56 over the seven years she was working for them. She also said she stole cash from the concession stands, but she didn’t know an exact amount.

Murr’s preliminary hearing is set for January 7th, and she is currently out of prison on a $75,000 bail.