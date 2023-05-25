Four Brothers Make Relay History At Puerto Rico Masters Swimming League Championships

A group of four brothers earned a unique place in Puerto Rican swimming history last weekend.

Competing at the Puerto Rico Masters Swimming League Championships in Caguas, Javier Gómez, Enrique Gómez, Santos Gómez and Edwin “Bebe” Gómez became the first group of brothers to complete a relay in league history, winning a pair of events to boot.

The Gómez quartet topped the 4×50 free and 4×50 medley relays in the men’s 160-199 age group.

Javier is the oldest brother of the four at 50, while Santos is 46, Enrique is 43, and Edwin is 41.

“We are very happy and grateful that the four of us make it to the championship meet with good health and very well trained, especially our older brother that was the one we were more concerned about because all of his health conditions, but he did an awesome job,” Enrique said.

Splits for the medley relay are available below (LCM):

Backstroke: Edwin “Bebe” Gómez – 32.25

Edwin “Bebe” Gómez – 32.25 Breaststroke: Enrique Gómez – 30.95

Enrique Gómez – 30.95 Butterfly: Javier Gómez – 37.85

Javier Gómez – 37.85 Freestyle: Santos Gómez – 29.38

In the 200 free relay, though splits aren’t available, their final time was 1:57.81.

Enrique and Edwin also picked up six individual victories apiece in the men’s 40-44 age group.

Enrique’s Wins:

50 free (27.02)

100 free (59.94)

200 free (2:18.06)

50 breast (32.26)

100 breast (1:14.10)

200 breast (2:50.42)

Edwin’s Wins:

50 back (32.37)

100 back (1:12.69)

200 back (2:39.69)

50 fly (30.47)

100 fly (1:08.09)

200 IM (2:39.68)

The Puerto Rico Masters Swimming League held its National Championships on May 18-21 in Caguas, with a number of athletes in attendance, including two Olympians: Eduardo Gonzalez, who represented Puerto Rico at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, and Vanessa Garcia, who swam in Rio.

Full Results can be found here.