Former President of Kosovo Swimming Federation Agron Zeqiri Receives Four-Year Suspension

Agron Zeqiri, the former President of the Kosovo Swimming Federation, has been handed a four-year suspension and a fine of $25,000 by the Aquatics Integrity Unit following multiple violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code.

Zeqiri was found to have violated the code on five counts, including abusing his power to prevent certain athletes of the Kosovo Swimming Federation from participating in major competitions.

He reportedly engaged in threatening and discriminatory behavior towards Adell Sabovic and Hana Beiqi, two of the nation’s top-ranked swimmers, in an effort to exclude them from the World Championships and the Olympic Games. For the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Zeqiri’s daughter Eda Zeqiri was even entered in the place of Beiqi, despite Beiqi being ranked higher based on the World Aquatics ranking points.

Under the suspension, Zeqiri is prohibited from holding any position within World Aquatics, its continental organizations and member federations, including the Kosovo Swimming Federation, or any affiliated bodies. He is also prohibited from participating in, attending or representing these organizations in any capacity at any aquatic-related events, activities or competitions.

Both Sabovic and Beiqi did end up racing for Kosovo at the Olympics in Paris; Sabovic competed in the men’s 100 freestyle, while Beiqi contested the women’s 50 freestyle.

Zeqiri was provisionally suspended in September of 2024; he will regain his eligibility in September 2028, provided he has paid the necessary fine.