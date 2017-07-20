Former NCAA Champion Kohlton Norys Given 5-Year USA Swimming Ban

Former NCAA Champion Kohlton Norys has been suspended by USA Swimming for 5 years, beginning on April 6th, 2017 and running until April 6th, 2022.

Norys was suspended under two sections of the USA Swimming Code of Conduct: 304.3.7 and 304.3.19. Section 304.3.7 relates to bullying, while 304.3.19 is the catchall “any other act” provision of the Code of Conduct.

Norys swam at Auburn from 2007-2011. In 2009, as a sophomore, he became Auburn’s first men’s NCAA champion in any backstroke event when he won the 100 back in 45.13. He was also on the NCAA Champion and NCAA record-setting 400 free relay, and on the NCAA record-setting 200 free relay.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Norys was the associate head coach with Shore Aquatics in Long Beach, California from February 2014-August 2016.

The terms by which Norys was suspended are below.

304.3.7 Bullying is prohibited. For the purposes of the Code of Conduct, the term “Bullying” shall mean, regardless of when or where it may occur, the severe or repeated use by one or more USA Swimming members (“Members”) of an oral, written, electronic or other technological expression, image, sound, data or intelligence of any nature (regardless of the method of transmission), or a physical act or gesture, or any combination thereof, directed at any other Member that to a reasonably objective person has the effect of:

(i) causing physical or emotional harm to the other Member or damage to the other Member’s property;

(ii) placing the other Member in reasonable fear of harm to himself/herself or of damage to his/her property;

(iii) creating a hostile environment for the other Member at any USA Swimming activity;

(iv) infringing on the rights of the other Member at any USA Swimming activity; or

(v) materially and substantially disrupting the training process or the orderly operation of any USA Swimming activity (which for the purposes of this section 21 shall include, without limitation, practices, workouts and other events of a member club or LSC). Allegations of Bullying of an athlete by a coach shall be investigated under 304.3.13

304.3.19 .19 Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.

We have reached out to Norys for comment, and he has not responded as of posting.