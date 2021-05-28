Former Auburn Coach Mike Joyce Joins Minnesota Staff as Associate Head Coach

University of Minnesota head swimming coach Kelly Kremer announced that former Auburn assistant coach Mike Joyce will be joining the Golden Gopher staff for the 2021-2022 season. “Mike brings with him a broad range of knowledge and experiences that will benefit our student-athletes greatly. We’re really looking forward to his arrival on campus,” said Kremer on the hire.

Joyce will be joining the Minnesota staff as Associate Head Coach after spending the last 3 seasons at Auburn. During Joyce’s 3 years at Auburn, the Tigers produced 12 NCAA All-Americans, including Aly Tetzloff, Claire Fisch, and Erin Falconer.

Speaking on his new position, Joyce said “Coach Kremer is a class act, and has had much success during his time at Minnesota.” he went on to add that he looks forward to building on that success.

Prior to his stint Auburn, Joyce coached at Arizona State, NC State, and Princeton, and was a club coach. He swam collegiately for Florida, where he was an All-American himself, and a 2-time Olympic Trials qualifier.