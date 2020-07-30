FORM goggles get GPS open water features – available now

Back in May, FORM unveiled their plans to bring GPS-connected open water features to their groundbreaking FORM Smart Swim Goggles. Fast-forward a couple of months, and now those features have arrived through their latest software update.

Available immediately, this latest update gives swimmers with FORM goggles the ability to view GPS performance metrics like distance, pace, heart rate, elapsed time, and more, in real-time while swimming outdoors.

These GPS-connected open water metrics are now available on the FORM goggles via compatible smartwatches that include the Garmin Forerunner® 945, fēnix® 6 Pro and fēnix 5 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 5, 4 and 3. Compatible watches connect to the FORM goggles via Bluetooth, transmitting your swim data in real-time.

While FORM has also released a “Goggles Only” open water feature too, independent of connecting to a compatible smartwatch, which enables swimmers to see elapsed time, stroke rate, and more, in real-time while swimming in open water.

“We’ve always envisioned the FORM goggles to be used in both the pool and open water, so this launch really completes the experience we’ve been looking to provide to swimmers,” said FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt.

“We’re excited to be able to launch this at the peak of summer as more swimmers take advantage of their local lakes and beaches. Now, for the first time ever, swimmers can view their performance metrics throughout their entire open water swim.”

FORM goggles ship globally and are available at formswim.com and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play.

