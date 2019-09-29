Fly/Back Specialist Kent Codding Verbally Commits to William and Mary

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All American Kent Codding has announced his verbal commitment to the College of William and Mary beginning in the 2020-21 school year. The Fairfax, Virginia native is a senior at W. T. Woodson High School and swims year-round for Mason Makos Swim Team.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the College of William and Mary. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me and helping me get here. Go Tribe!”

Codding specializes in fly, back, and free. He came in 3rd in the 100 fly (50.31) and 4th in the 100 back (50.92) at the 2019 VHSL Class 6A State Meet and was named to the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 6A All-State Team. Codding wrapped up his 2018-19 short-course season at NCSA Spring Championship, competing in five events: 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 back, and 100 back. He finaled in three of them: 50 fly (24th), 100 fly (24th), and 100 back (32nd) and left the meet with new PBs in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly. This summer, he swam lifetime bests in the 50/100/200m back, 100m fly, and 200m IM. Four of those came at the TYR ISCA where he finaled in the 50 back (17th), 50 fly (18th), and 100 fly (13th).

Codding is the first verbal commitment that we know of for new head coach Nate Kellogg. William and Mary competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. The men have been conference champions in each of the last five seasons. Although they only score an A final and a B final, Codding would already be an asset to the Tribe at conference championships. He would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly. William and Mary will have turned over most of its butterfly group by the time Codding suits up but he will overlap two years with Steven Thalblum. He’ll also be able to train with backstrokers Jack Kealy and Jack Galbraith.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 22.47

100 fly – 49.71

200 fly – 1:51.63

50 back – 24.33

100 back – 50.50

200 back – 1:51.54

200 IM – 1:55.60

