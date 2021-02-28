Flora Szklenar Commits to SVSU with 200 Fly Time Faster than Program Record

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Flora Szklenar from Budapest, Hungary has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan and will begin in the fall of 2021. She will be the program’s first-ever international female student-athlete.

‘when something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor’

Szklenar is a senior at BME International High School, where she has been a student for the last 3 years. She does her club swimming with MTK Budapest and specializes in mid-distance freestyle, butterfly, and IM.

Her best 400/800 free times come from the Scitec Gyor Open and Hungarian Junior Championships in the summer of 2018. In the latter, she finished 8th in the 800 free, an event that was won by Ajna Kesely. Szklenar competed at 2020 Budapest Cup in March where she updated her times in the LCM 100 back (1:14.00), 50 fly (30.09), and 100 fly (1:06.09). She has since dropped another .14 in the 100 fly.

In November, she swam the LCM 200 free and 400 IM at Intercisa Cup. In December, she was at XV Diapolo competing in the 50 free and 50 fly. She improved her times in both events.

Best LCM times (converted):

200 fly – 2:21.45 (2:04.90)

100 fly – 1:05.95 (58.15)

50 fly – 29.57 (26.00)

400 free – 4:29.32 (5:01.75)

800 free – 9:14.89 (10:21.72)

400 IM – 5:12.09 (4:35.39)

Szklenar’s best 50 and 200 fly times, converted to yards, are faster than current SVSU program-record times (26.43/2:05.18). She is 2.1 seconds off the 500 free record and 2.7 away from the 1000 free record.

She would have been the only Cardinal in the top-8 at this year’s conference meet in the 1000 free (4th), 200 fly, and 400 IM. She also would have made the A final of the 500 free with junior Sydney Shipps and would have been a B finalist in the 100 fly with seniors Kimble Darbee and Sarah Thompson. (Darbee also won the B final of the 200 fly.)

