FIU, Rice, Tulane Earn AAC Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Ella Dyson, Junior, Rice

Dyson picked up two individual event wins last week, including the 500-yard freestyle in 4:49.14 at Houston on Friday, January 31, and the 1,650-yard freestyle in 16:31.73 at the Sterkel Classic at Texas on Saturday, February 1.

FRESHMAN SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Reese Cole, Rice

Cole won two events and produced four times that rank in the top 7 in The American. She won two events at Houston on Friday, including the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.94) and 200-yard individual medley (2:01.42), while also finishing third in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.61. She also finished third in the 400-yard IM in 4:19.65 at the Sterkel Classic at Texas on Friday.

DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Av Osero, Graduate Student, FIU

Osero earned wins on both springboards against Florida Atlantic on Saturday. The graduate student won the 1-meter event with 276.30 points and the 3-meter event with a total of 291.90 points.

FRESHMAN DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kelsey Weddington, Tulane

Weddington earned a third-place finish on 3-meter with a score of 256.58 against West Florida on Saturday. She also finished sixth on 1-meter with a total of 233.78 points.