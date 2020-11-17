Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Finnish Grand Prix Renders No Olympic Qualifiers

2020 FINNISH GRAND PRIX

The Finnish Grand Prix wrapped up over the weekend in Raksila, with the meet representing an Olympic-qualifying opportunity for the domestic elite.

However, there were no FINA ‘A’ cuts reached by Finnish swimmers, although a few ‘B’ cuts were achieved to establish baselines as the 2020/21 season rolls on.

National record holder Mimosa Jallow got under the B cut in the women’s 100m back, hitting a time of 1:01.71. She owns the Finnish standard with the 1:00.28 she produced at the 2018 European Championships. Jallow also snagged the victory here in the 50m back in 28.45, as well as the 50m free in 25.87.

Breaststroking ace Matti Mattsson was another standout swimmer over the course of this two-day affair, with the 27-year-old posting a time of 2:11.81 in the 200m breast. Although that outing was well outside his Finnish national record of 2:08.95 he logged way back in 2013, but it did sneak under the Olympic ‘B’ standard of 2:14.26.

Mattsson was victorious in the 100m breast as well, punching a time of 1:01.39.

