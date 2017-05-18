FINIS Set Of The Week: Transitioning To Long Course

Today’s FINIS Set of the Week comes from CJ Fiala. Fiala is the Sports Marketing Lead for FINIS and a former elite-level swimmer. A two-time Olympic Trials qualifier, his best event was the 50-meter freestyle. A graduate of Virginia Tech, Fiala spent time as a member of USA Swimming’s Athlete Executive Committee and was an inaugural member of their Safe Sport Committee.

As a former swimmer, long course was always my much better of the two version. Although, the transition from the long college and club season of short course training into the abrupt reality of more than doubling the distance per lap was always a tough transition.

With events like World Championship Trials coming up so quickly in the long course season, this set will help your swimmers get adjusted more quickly.

Setting Up The Stroke:

10 x 25 on :45

1 – 4 are at average stroke count

5 – 7 are at average stroke count minus 1

8 – 10 are at average stroke count minus 2

Picking Up The Speed:

[REPEAT THIS THREE TIME THROUGH]

75 Fast and Controlled on 1:15

First 75: 25 Average Stroke Count, 25 Average Stroke Count minus 1, 25 Average Stroke Count minus 2

Second 75: 25 Average Stroke Count minus 2, 25 Average Stroke Count minus 1, 25 Average Stroke Count

Third 75: Average Stroke Count minus 2 at all-out speed

50 Recovery on 1:30

25 ALL-OUT

:30 SECOND REST THEN START SECOND ROUND

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

News courtesy of FINIS.