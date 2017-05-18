05/18/17 In Briefs Pacific Edition: Matsuda, Mariana & Phillippines

Olympic Medalist Takeshi Matsuda on JOC Athlete Committee…..The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has selected 6 members to for its newly-established athlete committee. Criteria for participation is having represented Japan at the last 2 Olympic Games. 32-year-old swimmer Takeshi Matsuda, who retired after Rio, is among the 6 elected committee members. Matsuda collected 4 Olympic medals over his career, including back-to-back 200m butterfly bronze medals in Beijing and London.

Elected members:

Ai Ueda – Triathlon

Daichi Sawano – Athletics

Kenta Chida – Fencing

Hiroshi Nakano – Boat

Chiharu Nakamura – Rugby

Takeshi Matsuda – Swimming

NMISF Roster for Budapest Announced…..The Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation (NMISF) has announced its line-up of athletes selected to represent the Commonwealth nation at the FINA World Championships this July. Williams College student-athlete Victoria Chentsova headlines the 4-swimmer squad, which also includes 17-year-old Christian Villacrusis, 14-year-old Lennosuke Suzuki and 14-year-old Jin Ju Thompson. For Chentsova, Budapest represents her 2nd World Championship squad, as the represented the Islands in Kazan in 2015, finishing 48th in the 400m freestyle and 43rd in the 800m freestyle.

FINA Refuses Phillippine Swimming Election Results…..According to local media reports, FINA has refused to recognize the appointment of two-time Olympian Ral Rosario as acting President of the Philippine Swimming, Inc. Rosario was temporarily elected to replace Mark Joseph. Citing a FINA ruling that mandates members must run affairs independent of third party influences, FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu says the election violated PSI’s constitution. PSI secretary general Lani Velasco says that FINA is now urging organizations officials to develop a revised set of laws in order to proceed with a national congress.