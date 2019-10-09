FINIS Introduces the Slide Dryland Trainer

Courtesy: FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global launch of the Slide Dryland Trainer.

Slide Dryland Trainer is a swimming specific resistance cord, designed to allow full Range-of-motion and create constant resistance throughout each movement.

“No other cords allow the feeling of an overwater recovery like they do.” Coach Randy, Nitro

What Makes Slide Dryland Trainer Different

Allows for full range of motion

Gives athletes the ability to mimic specific stroke mechanics

Provides tension consistently throughout every movement

Will not overload shoulders!

Rotating handles allow swimmers to practice proper hand and forearm positioning

Never sacrifice range of motion for resistance Vern Gambetta, Mentor Coach. Founder, GAIN Network

Let Your Shoulders Live Their Best Life

Swimmer’s shoulders are notorious for injuries. Regular resistance bands can help prevent and rehabilitate injuries, but they also overload the shoulders. Typical resistance bands are only secured at one point and create tension as you pull, this creates drastic changes in resistance throughout an exercise. Slide Dryland Trainer provides consistent tension through two access points, and will not overload shoulders.