FINIS Introduces the Slide Dryland Trainer

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global launch of the Slide Dryland Trainer.
Slide Dryland Trainer is a swimming specific resistance cord, designed to allow full Range-of-motion and create constant resistance throughout each movement.
“No other cords allow the feeling of an overwater recovery like they do.”
Coach Randy, Nitro
What Makes Slide Dryland Trainer Different
- Allows for full range of motion
- Gives athletes the ability to mimic specific stroke mechanics
- Provides tension consistently throughout every movement
- Will not overload shoulders!
- Rotating handles allow swimmers to practice proper hand and forearm positioning
Never sacrifice range of motion for resistance
Vern Gambetta, Mentor Coach. Founder, GAIN Network
Let Your Shoulders Live Their Best Life
Swimmer’s shoulders are notorious for injuries. Regular resistance bands can help prevent and rehabilitate injuries, but they also overload the shoulders. Typical resistance bands are only secured at one point and create tension as you pull, this creates drastic changes in resistance throughout an exercise. Slide Dryland Trainer provides consistent tension through two access points, and will not overload shoulders.
